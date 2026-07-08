​Virat Kohli lookalike Kartik Sharma's viral reel clocks millions of views, sparks fan frenzy and more

Kartik Sharma, the Chandigarh-based engineer and state-level cricketer, is taking the internet by storm. Known as the Virat Kohli Junior, his recent prank reel went viral, showing massive crowds chasing him, convinced they were catching a glimpse of the cricketing legend himself. Kartik on Monday shared a reel from his last month’s Lucknow mall prank where he arrived as Kohli and people literally ran after to get a glimpse of him. Since he shared the reel it has got over 11 million views and counting.

Virat Kohli and Chandigarh's Kartik Sharma (Left and inset)

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His reaction to the viral fame? “Yeh toh bada level ka prank hogaya! It all started back in 2016, a simple comment from a cab driver: “Paaji, aap Kohli jaise lagte ho.” Kartik was a thin lad back then, so his friends used to tease him as “Patla Kohli.” But that one comment sparked a change. He started grooming himself, and slowly, the resemblance became uncanny.

However, don’t call him a mimic artist. Kartik is quick to clarify, “Nahin, I am not that, bilkul bhi nahin. Virat bhaiya mere baare jaante hain and he doesn’t mind.” For Kartik, it’s about admiration, not imitation. “When you are a fan, you naturally adopt certain traits in fashion and lifestyle. In my case, I look like him too. I’m just an ardent fan of King Kohli who happens to look like him.”

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{{^usCountry}} The viral Lucknow prank was a collaboration with YouTuber Dhruv Thakkar. They pulled out all the stops—rented a BMW, hired security guards, and hit the local mall. The moment Kartik stepped out, the scenario completely changed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The viral Lucknow prank was a collaboration with YouTuber Dhruv Thakkar. They pulled out all the stops—rented a BMW, hired security guards, and hit the local mall. The moment Kartik stepped out, the scenario completely changed. {{/usCountry}}

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Kartik admits it’s a difficult game to play. He recalls a similar attempt in Delhi that ended with him getting arrested! “I had to explain to them that it was just a prank for a video, and that’s when they let me go.” On the flip side, he’s also had moments of pure love, like at a local market where fans lifted him onto their shoulders, chanting “Kohli! Kohli!”

From a small-town engineer to a viral sensation—Kartik Sharma is enjoying the ‘attention’ coming his way.

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