World Book Day | Raashii Khanna: I prefer a physical book over reading on applications

On World Book Day today, actor Raashii Khanna says reading is not merely a pastime but a way of engaging with the complexities of human emotion and experience. Drawn to stories that explore what often remains unspoken, Raashii reflects on how literature has sharpened her understanding of people and deepened her self-awareness, calling it an “essential part” of her life. “Very early on, my friends introduced me to reading, and it changed my world. I am naturally drawn to the inner world that we all carry. I gravitate towards stories about what people don’t say out loud—whether it’s trauma, silence, spirituality, healing, or even women finding their voice,” shares Raashii.

Actor Raashii Khanna

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That inclination naturally feeds into her work as an actor. Reading, she explains, sharpens her ability to imagine and interpret human behaviour beyond what is visible. “You create the world in your own mind when you read, and that helps you understand people more deeply—their layers that aren’t always obvious,” she notes. It is this process of internalising emotions and perspectives that makes books an essential part of how she approaches her craft. At the moment, the 35-year-old finds herself particularly drawn to material that deals with emotional honesty and self-reflection. “It made me realise how much of our lives is shaped by what we never express,” she says, pointing to a growing awareness of the inner narratives people carry.

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling how her fondness for books started, Raashii remembers her school days, when reading wasn’t instinctive but introduced to her by a close friend. “One of my best friends used to read a lot, and she kept telling me to start reading too,” she recalls. The turning point came with her first book, Tell Me Your Dreams by Sidney Sheldon—a fast-paced psychological thriller that immediately gripped her. “I remember being completely hooked, constantly thinking, ‘what’s going to happen next?’ I just couldn’t put it down.” What began as a hesitant attempt soon turned into a lifetime habit. Looking back, she believes starting with an engaging genre made all the difference. “If you’re new to reading, thrillers are a great place to start—they keep you invested,” she adds, acknowledging how that first experience shaped her journey into becoming a consistent reader. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling how her fondness for books started, Raashii remembers her school days, when reading wasn’t instinctive but introduced to her by a close friend. “One of my best friends used to read a lot, and she kept telling me to start reading too,” she recalls. The turning point came with her first book, Tell Me Your Dreams by Sidney Sheldon—a fast-paced psychological thriller that immediately gripped her. “I remember being completely hooked, constantly thinking, ‘what’s going to happen next?’ I just couldn’t put it down.” What began as a hesitant attempt soon turned into a lifetime habit. Looking back, she believes starting with an engaging genre made all the difference. “If you’re new to reading, thrillers are a great place to start—they keep you invested,” she adds, acknowledging how that first experience shaped her journey into becoming a consistent reader. {{/usCountry}}

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Her relationship with books is also shaped by the way they challenge her thinking. Certain reads prompt her to question long-held beliefs and rethink ideas around identity and relationships. “You grow up believing certain things very strongly, but sometimes a book makes you pause and look at it differently,” she says, adding that this shift in perspective has helped her understand the balance between being selfless and choosing oneself when needed. There is also a strong pull towards themes of awareness and emotional independence in her reading. “A lot of what I read now is about awareness—about understanding yourself better before trying to understand the world,” she shares.

For Raashii, the experience of reading itself remains deeply tactile and intentional. In an age dominated by screens, she prefers to disconnect rather than replicate the same format. “I can’t read on screens. I need a physical book—the feel of it, the smell of it. That’s what I enjoy,” says the actor, adding that reading before bed is a habit she consciously maintains.

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Her reading choices have evolved with her state of mind and the kind of work she is doing. When immersed in emotionally intense roles, she turns to lighter or more spiritual material; at other times, she leans into stories that are psychologically layered. The shift, she explains, is instinctive—guided by what her mind needs in that moment. Over time, certain books leave a lasting impression, shaping how she looks at life. Among them are The Fountainhead, which challenged her understanding of selflessness, and The Book of Secrets by Osho, which deepened her perspective on awareness, meditation, and relationships. She also continues to return to The Palace of Illusions by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni for its reimagining of familiar narratives through a more nuanced lens.

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Asked for her top picks, she is quick to suggest Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, a book she believes offers perspective on navigating life’s unpredictability. “Sometimes what feels like a red light is actually leading you somewhere better,” says Raashii, adding, “I think I’ll always be a student. There’s always something new to understand, about life, about people, and about yourself.”

Rapid Fire ft Raashii Khanna

One book you can reread endlessly?

The Book of Secrets by Osho

Fiction or nonfiction?

Nonfiction

A book that surprised you recently?

What I Couldn’t Tell My Therapist

Pencil marks or highlighters?

Pencil marks

Bookmark or dog ears?

Dog ears

Morning or late-night reader?

Late-night reader

An author you keep going back to?

Osho

An author you’d love to have a conversation with?

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

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A book you’d recommend to your younger self?

Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey

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