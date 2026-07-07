World Chocolate Day: Celebrating chocolate's sweet cinematic inspirations

Every year on July 7th, the world celebrates World Chocolate Day, the perfect excuse to indulge in everyone’s favourite treat. But beyond the candy aisle, chocolate has always had a special place in movies and music. Filmmakers and writers frequently use it to talk about life, love, and human connection, whether as a metaphor for the unexpected or simply as a symbol of comfort.

Happy Chocolate Day!

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here is a look at some of the most memorable ways chocolate has shown up on screen.

1. Chocolate (2005)

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, this crime thriller was inspired by Hollywood's The Usual Suspects. The title plays on chocolate's association with sweetness and pleasure, masking a plot built on betrayal and double-crosses among Indian expats in London. Just like chocolate hides layers of flavour beneath its shell, the film hides deception beneath its charming surface.

2. Chocolat (2000)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Starring Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp, this film follows a mysterious woman who opens a chocolate shop in a conservative French village during Lent, a season meant for restraint and fasting. Her handmade chocolates slowly tempt the uptight villagers out of their old habits and prejudices, while a charming traveller played by Depp wins her heart along the way. Chocolate here acts like a rebellion against a life lived too carefully. 3. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Starring Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp, this film follows a mysterious woman who opens a chocolate shop in a conservative French village during Lent, a season meant for restraint and fasting. Her handmade chocolates slowly tempt the uptight villagers out of their old habits and prejudices, while a charming traveller played by Depp wins her heart along the way. Chocolate here acts like a rebellion against a life lived too carefully. 3. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This film, based on Roald Dahl's story, follows a poor boy who wins a golden ticket to tour the world's most magical chocolate factory. The original 1971 version, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, starred Gene Wilder as the eccentric chocolatier who turned candy-making into pure imagination. Chocolate here is a doorway into a world where anything feels possible.

4. Peace by Chocolate (2021)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Based on a true story, this film follows a Syrian refugee family who flee war and rebuilds their lives in a small Canadian town. The father, once a respected chocolatier back home, starts making chocolates again from scratch, turning grief and displacement into a fresh beginning. Their real-life business, also called Peace by Chocolate, grew into a symbol of hope, showing how something as simple as chocolate can help a family heal and find belonging in a new country.

5. Chocolate Lime Juice (HAHK, 1994)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In this song, Madhuri Dixit's character looks back on her carefree childhood, when chocolate, ice cream, and toffees were her biggest joys. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by Raamlaxman, the song uses chocolate as a symbol of innocence and simpler times. Given how massive the success of Hum Aapke Hain Koun was, it helped cement chocolate as shorthand for youthful joy in Bollywood music.

6. Chocolate by Kylie Minogue (2004)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In this smooth pop track, the Australian singer uses chocolate as a metaphor for deep infatuation and romance. The lyrics compare the overwhelming feeling of falling in love to a rich, addictive craving for sweets. It is a great example of how musicians use chocolate to describe the sweeter, more consuming sides of love.

7. Chocolate by The 1975 (2013)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This catchy indie-pop track uses the word "chocolate" as a clever piece of slang. The British band sings about small-town teenagers getting into trouble and dodging the police, using the title to mask the edgy adventures of youth. It shows how the word can be used as a code for something exciting and forbidden.

8. Forrest Gump (1994)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While waiting at a bus stop, Forrest Gump delivers one of the most famous lines in movie history: “Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.” It is a simple, grounded observation about the uncertainty of the future. By comparing life’s random events to a mystery box of treats, the quote perfectly captures the reality that life rarely goes exactly as planned.

9. Wonka (2023)

This prequel explores the early life of the famous candy maker before he opens his factory. The emotional core of the movie rests on a piece of advice Wonka’s mother gives him: “The secret is that it's not the chocolate that matters. It's the people you share it with.” It serves as a grounded reminder that the best part of any sweet treat is the connection it creates.

10. What Women Want (2000)

In this romantic comedy, Mel Gibson plays a chauvinistic marketing executive who suddenly gains the ability to hear what women are thinking. As he tries to figure out what women actually want in life, he jokingly sums up the secret to happiness by realising: "I think the answer lies somewhere between conversation and chocolate."

11. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

During a train ride to Hogwarts, a terrifying monster leaves Harry unconscious and shaken. When he wakes up, his new teacher hands him a piece of candy and says, "Eat this. It'll help. It's chocolate." It is a classic moment that shows how a bit of chocolate can instantly bring comfort, warmth, and a sense of safety after a bad experience.

(Compiled by Mahtab Kaur)