World-leading DJ Timmy Trumpet on India tour: Can’t wait to play Holi with my Indian fans; I want to explore the country

He cannot wait to take the stage for his four-city India tour. And more than performing for his Indian fans, Australian DJ and record producer Timmy Trumpet is excited about playing Holi with them. “I’ve got a plenty of surprises lined up in my set, and I’ve been planning this for a long time. I think my Indian fans are going to love it. I can’t wait to play Holi with them and soak in the culture of India, and what could be a better time than this? I’ve got multiple songs that I’ll be performing for the very first time, plus my own edits and new versions of some Indian favourites,” he tells us. Timmy Trumpet

Timmy will be performing in Delhi (afternoon) and Pune (sundowner) on the day of Holi, March 14, followed by shows in Kolkata and Chennai on March 15 and 16, respectively. Sharing how collabs with Indian artistes are also in the works, he adds, “Not only have I been exploring collab opportunities, but I’ve already got multiple in the works. In fact, I’ll be dropping one of my first releases with Indian artistes during this tour. My management is also taking meetings with labels across India to make sure we’re not just bringing my music to India, but also showcasing some of the country’s best talent to my audiences across Europe and the US.”

Ask why India has suddenly become a hotspot of international acts throughout the year, and Timmy says, “The entertainment industry in India is exploding, especially in the EDM scene. It's become one of the top destinations in the world and it’s no surprise with the kind of energy Indian fans bring to every show. I’ve been saying for years that India is going to be a major hub for dance music artistes, and we’re finally seeing that happen. I really hope I’ll come to India two-three times a year.”

He has visited India quite a few times and he loves his Indian fans. Why? “They are amazing. They’ve always been so enthusiastic and active on my socials. A lot of them DM me, and I try to reply and chat with as many as I possibly can. That’s one of the main reasons I wanted to start playing in India — just from how much fun it was connecting with fans on Instagram and Facebook. I want to know the country more. Every time I’ve toured here before, I’ve had to take off straight away for the next show in another country. This time, I finally get to spend a whole week in India, and I couldn’t be more excited,” says the DJ, who would be performing at Sunburn Holi ft. Timmy Trumpet.

So what is he looking forward to the most? “I love Indian food, and I’m always up for recommendations,” says Timmy, adding, “If any of my fans reading this have suggestions on what I should be eating or checking out in the cities I’m playing, hit me up — DM me on any of my socials. I’d love to hear where I should be going and what I need to try.”

Any plan to explore Bollywood?

Yes, yes, and yes! I can’t say much, but I’m beyond excited for a project that’s just on the horizon. Bollywood is massive in India, but I don’t think people realise how big it is worldwide.

A fan of cricket

Something in India that's larger than life is cricket. As an Aussie, I’m a massive cricket fan. When you watch an Indian Premier League game, you really see the spirit, passion, and energy of Indians — it’s next level. I’m working on something special for cricket fans in India. It’s been in the works for a long time and it’s coming soon.