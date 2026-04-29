Yash's Toxic postponed; Varun Dhawan thanks Yash as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai takes up it's release date

And it is happening all over again- Yash's Toxic, after a change in it's release date already in March this year, has got postponed.

Yash's Toxic has been postponed; Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has taken it's release date

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Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the big development on social media, posting a statement issued by Toxic's makers. The note read, “There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always always believed that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide.”

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{{^usCountry}} Asserting that the delay has nothing to do with the shoot status, it continued, “Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asserting that the delay has nothing to do with the shoot status, it continued, “Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan's Hai Hawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai's release date too has undergone a change as a reuslt of Toxic's delay. Earlier slotted for May 22, the comedy film will now release on June 5. Varun shared the news on his Instagram, thanking Yash and Maddock Films. He wrote, “June 5th 2026 in theatres. Thankful to @thenameisyash and @maddockfilms for helping us reset the calendar as our film hai jawani toh ishq hona hai will now release on its original date. The first film to release post ipl.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan's Hai Hawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai's release date too has undergone a change as a reuslt of Toxic's delay. Earlier slotted for May 22, the comedy film will now release on June 5. Varun shared the news on his Instagram, thanking Yash and Maddock Films. He wrote, “June 5th 2026 in theatres. Thankful to @thenameisyash and @maddockfilms for helping us reset the calendar as our film hai jawani toh ishq hona hai will now release on its original date. The first film to release post ipl.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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