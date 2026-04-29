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Yash's Toxic postponed; Varun Dhawan thanks Yash as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai takes up it's release date

Toxic's release has been postponed; the film will not premiere on June 4 as previously announced, but will be released later worldwide.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 12:09 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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And it is happening all over again- Yash's Toxic, after a change in it's release date already in March this year, has got postponed.

Yash's Toxic has been postponed; Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has taken it's release date

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the big development on social media, posting a statement issued by Toxic's makers. The note read, “There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always always believed that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Yash's Toxic postponed; Varun Dhawan thanks Yash as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai takes up it's release date
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Yash's Toxic postponed; Varun Dhawan thanks Yash as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai takes up it's release date
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