‘You can afford…’: Payal Rohatgi’s shocking reaction to Alia Bhatt’s statement about privacy invasion irks netizens

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt shared an official statement on social media yesterday, regarding invasion of privacy. This polite but firm note came as a reaction to a video of her and Ranbir Kapoor's ₹250 crore residence, a six‑storey bungalow in Pali Hill, which went viral online. Alia pointed out that the video was circulated without her or her family’s consent, which is a serious security issue. Calling it a violation, the actor requested the media to take down these videos and images, and asked fans not to share or forward it. Netizens were left divided, with some coming out in Alia’s support and others trolling her. But actor and Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi’s reaction to Alia’s post came as a shock to the internet. Payal Rohatgi and Alia Bhatt

Re-sharing Alia Bhatt’s post, Payal Rohatgi wrote, “That does not come under invasion of privacy. Your sexual act with your husband or another man comes under invasion of privacy.” That’s not all. The Bigg Boss 2 star further wrote, “@aliaabhatt sharing location of your house is not INVASION OF PRIVACY. Hope u get basic common sense. Influencers make videos on streets (PUBLIC) and there are houses in back ground. Get yourself security and cameras as u can afford them but kindly use rationale. This is not history but common sense.” Well, Payal’s post has irked several netizens.

Under a Reddit post featuring Payal’s Instagram story, a social media user wrote, “Yikes, obsessed with Alia’s sex life? This is beyond perversion and she can be arrested for harassment on social platforms. Bigg boss contestants should mandatorily undergo self admission to mental health hospitals for 30 days before stepping outside in open spaces,” whereas another shared, “people be saying anything these days to stay relevant, she's such a massive hater.” A netizen claimed, “I think she just wants people to talk about her or remember she exists cause no one really does,” while another comment read, “This woman is just desperate for fame, even if it means attacking other people. Back during the lockdown, she kept posting videos targeting Kareena and her son, but nobody really paid attention to her. That’s exactly how she should be treated now too.”

Do you agree with Payal?