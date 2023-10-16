Young Anjali Sana Saeed to the Sikh kid Parzaan Dastur, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s star cast takes a trip down memory lane

It’s been a quarter of a century since the iconic Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai first graced the silver screen, and the magic it weaved continues to touch millions of hearts to this day. In celebration of this milestone, the cast, including Himani Shivpuri, Sana Saeed, and Parzaan Dastur, share fun anecdotes from the making of this unforgettable classic.

Parzaan Dastur

It was a dream come true as a child, to work with such big superstars. And, the vibe was so fun as many kids were also around on the sets. I was around 6 years old and we went during summer vacation time, so there were no issues of missing school as well. Even when we were not shooting, we used to play games, puzzles, and colour books. It was Disneyland for 20 days for all the kids. DDLJ was huge so I knew that Shah Rukh and Kajol were a hit pair. We knew who we were working with really well. It was fun shooting the dance scenes as Farah Khan and her old dance troupe came on the sets. They always made me do funny things like, in Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai, I am holding the fish and walking in front of SRK and Kajol. Shah Rukh was talking to everyone and he asked me about my birthday, when we realised that we share the same birth date. I have also gone on morning walks with Kajol as the set was a studio in itself and there were no security issues. My dad remembers playing carom with Shah Rukh when he had time, as my mom and dad accompanied me after shoots sometimes.

Himani Shivpuri

All the young people that I meet today still tell me ‘Rifatbi, Mera pyaar adhura reh gaya’. We thoroughly enjoyed the filming, but never expected that it was going to be so fresh after 25 years. The scene when Kajol comes playing basketball, so I got hit with the ball accidentally as it slipped from her hand. Karan gave her such a dressing down ki ‘How dare you do it? You must have done it deliberately’. She started clarifying and apologised to me as well. Kajol was a tomboy and Karan used to say ‘Thank God she is a tomboy, it helps in the first half, but how am I going to handle her in the second half?’ Everything is so fresh, I just can’t believe that it has been 25 years. And, Manish Malhotra gave me such beautiful Lucknowi suits and Karan literally wanted me to take them because they were made for me. Now I regret, I wish I just carried one costume with me.

Sana Saeed

I was 8 years old when Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was shot, and honestly, I had no idea what was happening. But, I used to do commercials before so I knew what goes on a set. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was my first movie and I didn’t know what kind of impact something like this can have for the rest of your life in a way. Even when I was very tiny, I used to say that my favourite actor is Shah Rukh Khan. I kind of had an idea that ‘I really like this actor and I am getting to work with him’. But now when I look back I think ‘Oh my God, that’s who I played a daughter to!’ I used to have a really good time with Farida ji, who played my dadi. She was like a grandmom on set. My mom’s name is also Farida and I remember having a warm and fuzzy feeling from her, and she was like family. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a trend breaking movie and one of a kind, it is like a priceless possession. It should not be replicated as it’s like gold. I had a scene with SRK where he is wearing boxers and forgot to put on his pants, we were all laughing so much and could barely say our lines. Even when he walked out, he says ‘Driver pant nikaalo’ instead of ‘Gaadi nikaalo’, and I don’t know if he did that on purpose, but I do think it was not a part of the script. I think it wasn’t his line, it just came out at the moment. It was hilarious for all of us.

