YOUNGJAE: Indian music shows me that there’s so much to explore

GOT7’s YOUNGJAE opens up about taking a breath, not just personally, but musically. His latest solo project Fermata, named after the musical term for a brief pause, is all about intentional slowing down. South Korean K-pop band GOT7's member YOUNGJAE

“To me, a fermata is a moment of rest,” he explains. “I believe that taking a brief pause allows you to go farther and last longer. I, too, am catching my breath before continuing for the long run,” he says in an exclusive conversation with HT City from Seoul.

That sense of introspection flows through the standout track Escape To Me (Running Away Is Shameful, But…), which speaks to the quiet courage of vulnerability.

“This song reflects today’s reality. I often see people barely hanging on, wanting to run away but unable to. Through this song, I wanted to tell them, and myself, that it’s okay to run if it leads you to something you truly want to do.”

As someone who has grown up within one of K-pop’s most beloved groups GOT7 and now as a soloist, YOUNGJAE’s relationship with his voice, both literally and artistically, has evolved. “These days, I’m working on refining my voice to make it more beautiful and captivating. I think I’m still in the process of sharpening it,” he says thoughtfully. “I want to continue improving and share even more amazing vocals in the future.”

His self-composed track Here We Go is particularly meaningful. “The inspiration was myself, as well as for my fans, Ahgase. It’s my story, but it also carries the message I wanted to share with them. In a way, the song is a direct reflection of who I am.”

That sense of identity is fluid but firmly grounded. When writing as a soloist, YOUNGJAE tailors his music differently than he would for GOT7. “The biggest difference is whether I’m singing alone or with the other six members. When I work solo, I don’t need rap parts, but in group songs, they’re essential,” he explains. “Also, group tracks tend to have a more energetic and upbeat vibe.”

Despite these creative differences, YOUNGJAE doesn’t draw a line between his solo career and his role in GOT7. “I try not to separate the two. I’ve found that trying to divide them actually makes things more complicated. Both sides are still me.”

Vocally, he’s known for his distinctive tone, YOUNGJAE has been and that, too, adapts with each project. “It really depends on the mood of the song. I try different approaches and discuss them with the producer. During that process, I make sure to express my ideas and maintain the vocal tone that feels true to me.”

That versatility is evident in his OST work for popular K- Dramas such as “Wok of Love”, “When My Love Blooms”, “So I Married The Anti -Fan “ amongst many others . “Every song requires a different approach depending on its story and context,” he says. “So each time, I try to adapt to what the song needs.”

If given a chance, he wouldn’t limit himself to any one drama genre. “Historical, sci-fi, thriller—whatever genre it is, just give it to me, ’ll make it happen,” he says with a smile.

Looking back on his journey from his debut in 2013 upto now, Youngjae shares that his biggest teacher has been himself. “I’ve grown by looking at myself during the times I struggled and the times I succeeded. By refining and shaping those versions of myself, I became who I am today.”

Even as he matures musically and personally, his view of success remains grounded. “No, I’ve never really thought of myself as ‘successful.’ I just feel like I’m doing okay—enough not to be forgotten,” he says candidly. “But musically, I do want more people to discover my work. I believe I can do well and deliver great music.”

Throughout this evolution, the constant has been his fans. “Without my fans, there would be no reason for me to make music or do anything artistic. Because of them, I’ve been able to reach more people. That’s always been a source of strength for me.”

He is genuinely surprised to know about his strong fan base in India. one

“Really…? I can hardly believe I’m popular in India,” he laughs. “But if that’s true, I’d love to go and create a performance where I can have fun with the Ahgase and local fans there.”

As for Indian music, Youngjae admits he’s intrigued. “I’ve come across Indian artists while listening to global charts from time to time. It makes me realize how much music I still don’t know, and I find myself following the algorithm and discovering more. I’d love to collaborate. If anyone calls me—I’ll be there!”

And how does he sum himself up as an artist, after all this growth? “Ars,” he says with quiet confidence. “It shares the same root as my real name and symbolizes the identity that guides me on my artistic path without losing direction.”