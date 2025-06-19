Korean actor IU on her global fanbase: I had no idea I was popular in India

"One Fine, Ordinary Day,” IU says, would be the title if a film were ever made about her life. But there’s nothing ordinary about IU. Korean actor IU (Photo: Netflix)

A genre-bending force in both music and drama, South Korean superstar IU continues to blur boundaries with ease and elegance. IU's evocative dual performance in the critically acclaimed series When Life Gives You Tangerines has left an enduring impression on audiences as she enters yet another transformative chapter in her career. "I feel like I’m busier than ever, but I’m enjoying life. Recently, I’ve begun filming for a new drama called Wife of a 21st Century Prince (working title), and I have a feeling that 2025 will be a packed and fulfilling year. I’m very happy and grateful for all the love and interest that people have shown for When Life Gives You Tangerines, Flower Bookmark, and the next project," she tells us.

When asked about the success of her series, When Life Gives You Tangerines, IU shares, "When I was first given the script, it was only for the first six episodes, but my heart raced as I read through it. From that moment, I was already someone who was wholeheartedly rooting for Ae-sun’s life more than anyone."

We further quizzed her about her approach towards portraying the mother-daughter duo, and the 32-year-old actress shares, "It was clear in the script that Ae-sun and Geum-myeong both had shared aspects and stark differences. From my perspective, Ae-sun felt like a character whose sacrificial spirit was greatly influenced by her inherently kind nature and the era she lived in."

IU also praised her co-star Park Bo-gum, who plays the role of Yang Gwan-sik in the series, saying, "He is a very trustworthy partner and friend. Sometimes we would be in perfect sync even without discussing things in advance, as if we had already rehearsed them together. I believe it was thanks to Bo-gum’s kind and cheerful personality that we were able to build such great chemistry."

Since making her acting debut with KBS drama Dream High, IU has worked with several directors. "I’ve been very fortunate to have had many opportunities to work with truly amazing writers and directors. The writers have always crafted the scripts in a way that allowed me to immerse myself in the story from the moment I read them, and once on set, the directors gave me clear feedback to help me act and speak in the character’s voice."

With a filmography that boasts diverse projects like "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo," "Hotel Del Luna," "My Mister," and others, IU's evolution as an actor is evident. "I don’t really choose roles with a specific story in mind," IU revealed. "It’s more like fate — somehow, certain projects appear in front of me almost magically at the right time, and I end up taking them on," she says. She adds that while working with renowned writers or directors is a consideration, her decision ultimately comes down to the story resonating with her in the moment. "I think I clearly land on a decision when it’s a story that I want to tell right now in this moment of my life," shares IU.

Adding to her stream of thoughts, IU shares the kind of roles she aims to do now: "Something that steps away from the dopamine-rush settings, revenge and death, heart-wrenching emotions, fiery romances, dramatic lines, life lessons — a story that deals with simple, everyday feelings."

When asked about striking a balance between her dual career, she says, "When I’m a musician, it feels like the world exists inside of me, and when I’m an actor, it feels like the world exists outside of me. With music, I enjoy digging deep introspectively and having a conversation with my inner self, while with acting, I find joy in being part of a team, the sense of belonging, and being all in it together to accomplish a shared goal."

With the rise in K-pop culture in India, IU enjoys a great fan base. "I had no idea I was popular in India, but I did hear that my show 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' received a lot of love in India. I’ve been enjoying learning about India’s beautiful landscapes, watching Indian films filled with dance and music that brings joy to its audience, and reading books about the country," says IU.

Ask her how does she manage her immense popularity and public presence and maintain a balance between private and public life and she replies, “To be honest, I don’t feel a huge sense of pressure or feel overwhelmed. On the contrary, I don’t feel like I’m immensely popular. All of this feels like it’s mine, but also not entirely mine at the same time. I think I’m also somewhat prepared to pack up and move on if at some point my popularity fades, and life says, ‘It’s time to check out of the celebrity life!’ I’m genuinely and deeply grateful to the fans who have been sending me so much love and support, but to receive a question like this, it makes me wonder if I truly am living that much of a glamorous life. If I think about it, it feels pretty surreal. I’m just working hard and living my life! We’re all special, but also ordinary, aren’t we? I’m just another person who’s both special and ordinary.”