Zarina Wahab on constantly taking up acting projects: I am trying to keep myself busy

Actor Zarina Wahab have been working in the film industry for almost four decades now and there are no plans to retire. While one may assume it’s merely her love for films, the actor tells us it’s her way to live life but she does it “only for few days of the month”.

Zarina Wahab was last seen in Lafzon Mein Pyaar and Ajmer 92

“I work for 10-12 days in a month and it’s a conscious move to do so. That’s because I love to travel and work takes me to places that otherwise are difficult to plan and go to. I am a travel enthusiast and hence I prefer outdoor shoots (laughs),” shares the actor, who was last seen in projects like Lafzon Mein Pyaar and Ajmer 92.

But that’s not all. Wahab shares that it’s has decision she has made to keep herself busy. “Work keeps me busy and I am someone who cannot sit ideal for too long. Aur mujhe filmo me kaam karne ke alawa kuch aata hi nahi. I am a very boring person otherwise.That’s why I try to sign films, shortfilms, regional projects that keep me engaged at least for a few days. It’s also the love for filmmaking that I cannot keep myself away from the camera and set for too long,” she shares.

While actors may still be very fussy about the character she play on screen, Wahab has a different view. “I am not at a stage where I have to focus on building a career or a filmography. So I don’t mind doing even three scenes if the role is good and that’s what I am doing. Fortunately, industry is good enough to consider and offer me interesting parts only. But like I said, I am not image conscious or career conscious and hence have no inhibitions in taking all kinds of roles, given they are interesting,” says Wahab, adding that she is “extremely happy.”

She is going out to shoot for a Telugu project this month. Also, “I have recently wrapped up an OTT project. I have done a dance film, which might not be a very big budget movie, but is quite interesting. Aaj kal dance par kaha ban rahi hain film. Banti bhi hain to bahut they lack the depth and soul,” she ends

