Cybersecurity is no longer an IT function; it is a boardroom priority

A single ransomware attack can halt a factory, shut down a hospital, expose millions of customer records or wipe billions off a company's value. Twenty years ago, cybersecurity was largely the responsibility of IT departments. Today, it is a boardroom conversation. Security has become as much a business leadership issue as a technical one, and the professionals who rise fastest in this field are no longer just those who understand networks and threats. They are the ones who also understand business strategy, risk, governance, and leadership. It is this shift that institutions like Chitkara University have built an entire programme around.

The problem has moved up the building

Rather than treating cybersecurity as a purely technical discipline, Chitkara University's programme approaches it as a business function that intersects with finance, governance, strategy, and leadership (Photo: HTCS)

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For most of its history, cybersecurity lived in the server room. A breach was treated as a technical failure, fixed by technical teams, and the rest of the organisation moved on. That no longer holds true.

When a cyberattack can wipe out shareholder value overnight and bring a company under regulatory scrutiny, the questions it raises are no longer purely technical. How much risk is acceptable? How should a limited budget be allocated? Who is accountable when something goes wrong? These are business questions, asked at the top of the organisation rather than the bottom.

In India, this shift has been reinforced by the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, which places clear legal obligations on organisations that handle personal data and imposes real consequences on those that fail to protect it. Overnight, data protection stopped being solely a technical responsibility and became a board-level concern. Companies now need professionals who can bridge the gap between technology and business and make sense of both.

The ceiling technical professionals eventually meet

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{{^usCountry}} Speak to anyone a few years into a cybersecurity or IT career and a familiar pattern emerges. The early years reward technical expertise. You learn to secure systems, respond to incidents and harden networks. But the higher a professional rises, the less time they spend configuring systems and the more time they spend making decisions about people, budgets, regulations, vendors, reputation and organisational risk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speak to anyone a few years into a cybersecurity or IT career and a familiar pattern emerges. The early years reward technical expertise. You learn to secure systems, respond to incidents and harden networks. But the higher a professional rises, the less time they spend configuring systems and the more time they spend making decisions about people, budgets, regulations, vendors, reputation and organisational risk. {{/usCountry}}

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These are business and management skills, not competencies that technical certifications alone can teach. Without them, even technically outstanding professionals can find themselves overtaken by colleagues who may be less technically skilled but possess stronger business acumen and leadership capabilities.

This is the real reason many cybersecurity and IT professionals eventually pursue an MBA. They are not trying to fill gaps in their technical knowledge — they already have that. They are looking to develop the layer above it: the business fluency that transforms a skilled practitioner into an effective leader. An online MBA with a major in cybersecurity, such as the one offered by Chitkara University, is designed precisely for this transition.

Why an MBA, and not just another certification?

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A technical certification demonstrates technical competence. An MBA develops organisational judgement.

One teaches you how to secure systems. The other teaches you how organisations make decisions about those systems, how they are financed, how teams are led, and how risk is balanced against cost. For a cybersecurity professional, that combination creates someone who can identify a threat, explain its business impact to the board, justify security investments in financial terms, and translate between the people who build technology and those who run the business.

That translator role is increasingly where the value lies. The 2025 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, one of the most widely cited surveys of the global profession, found that organisations now view the shortage of the right skills as a more pressing challenge than a simple shortage of people, with the large majority of respondents reporting that skills gaps had led to real consequences for their security.[1] The demand is no longer just for more professionals—it is for professionals with the right mix of technical expertise and business understanding.

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Cybersecurity has evolved from a back-office function into a strategic priority for boards, regulators, and chief executives alike.

What a serious programme looks like

The value of a degree like this depends entirely on how it is designed. A strong programme does two things simultaneously. It grounds students in the fundamentals of business management, finance, strategy, organisational behaviour, and decision-making, while also providing a practical understanding of the cybersecurity landscape, including threat analysis, network security, data protection, incident response, IT governance, and compliance.

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Chitkara University's online MBA in cybersecurity is structured around exactly this combination. Rather than treating cybersecurity as a purely technical discipline, the programme approaches it as a business function that intersects with finance, governance, strategy and leadership. It is taught by faculty with industry experience and built around live projects and real-world case studies. The programme is also supported by Chitkara University's wider placement ecosystem, which connects with more than 500 recruiters across 26 industry sectors.

The online format matters for a practical reason. Cybersecurity evolves rapidly, and stepping away from a career for two years is rarely feasible. A well-designed online MBA enables working professionals to continue earning while staying current with industry developments through live and recorded sessions that fit around their jobs.

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It is also a credential with recognised standing. The programme is UGC entitled, and the university holds NAAC A+ accreditation, ensuring that the degree carries the same standing as an on-campus MBA for jobs, promotions, and further study.

A field that is open wider than people think

Although most students entering programmes like this come from engineering and IT backgrounds, cybersecurity leadership is increasingly attracting professionals from commerce, management, and other disciplines as well. Governance, compliance, and digital risk have become organisation-wide responsibilities, and the management side of cybersecurity does not require prior coding experience.

The career opportunities reflect that breadth. Professionals graduating with a management-focused cybersecurity qualification increasingly move into roles such as cybersecurity manager, information security manager, cyber risk consultant, governance, risk and compliance (GRC) consultant, security operations lead, and eventually leadership positions on the path to chief information security officer (CISO). These are roles where success depends as much on people, policy, and business decision-making as it does on technology.

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The direction of travel is clear. Cybersecurity has evolved from a back-office function into a strategic priority for boards, regulators, and chief executives alike. The professionals who will lead this transformation are those who can understand both sides of the challenge—the technical and the strategic.

For professionals who already understand the technology and aspire to shape organisational strategy, a focused programme like the online MBA in cybersecurity at Chitkara University offers a clear pathway from executing the work to leading it.

Technology may detect the next cyberattack. Leadership determines whether the organisation survives it.

That is why cybersecurity is no longer an IT function. It is a boardroom function.

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Source

[1] 2025 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, ISC2, December 2025.

(*Partnered content)