A Quirky Touch to wedding soirees: Popular Trends on Internet

Gone are the days of predictable ceremonies, couples are now infusing their special day with creativity and a touch of quirkiness. If you’re looking to add some unique ideas to your wedding festivities this season, here's a roundup of trends that are all over the internet. Couples now opt for unique concepts to make their wedding festivities fun and interesting

Custom wedding date sunnies

Looking to move over twirling and grand entry videos for your wedding Reels? One idea is to make it personal and throw in a dash of cool while you’re at it. Sunglasses with your initials and the wedding date displayed can serve as a fun accessory for the couple and the guests. Have everyone get a pic clicked wearing the shades and turn them all a Reel. Fun, isn’t it?

Uploading pics and videos through QR code

A seamless and affordable way to capture precious memories of the wedding is to provide guests with a QR code to upload their photos and videos to an online gallery. It allows everyone to contribute their unique perspectives effortlessly. Guests can easily upload their pics and videos directly from their devices, ensuring that every special moment is captured.

A retro audio guestbook

While guest books have been a staple at weddings for several years, a new trend has emerged. But instead of having to think and think and scribble their thoughts on paper, guests can enter a retro-style telephone booth area and record their message for the couple into it. The new spin is not only helping guests make their messages more personal, but adding a touch of nostalgia to the special day

Bespoke menu card

In order to enhance and streamline the dining experience, couples can now opt for a bespoke menu card for their guests. Instead of wondering what’s in the menu, guests can conveniently check out the dishes and desserts in one go. These menu cards come in a variety of forms — ranging from interactive designs to unconventional materials. The quirky wedding menu card trend allows the couples to infuse their own style and creativity into every aspect of their wedding.

DIY food counters

The video of a man heating a chapati at a food counter during a wedding function went viral recently, sparking the idea of introducing DIY food counters at more weddings. This innovative concept not only adds a touch of uniqueness to the dining experience but also creates an interactive atmosphere for guests. Stations where attendees can personalise their meals also makes it easy to accommodate dietary preferences and restrictions.