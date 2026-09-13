Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Bollywood-inspired Ganpati decor ideas to try at home

Bollywood’s Ganpati celebrations often offer plenty of festive inspiration, but you don’t need a celebrity-sized setup to borrow the ideas. From colourful modaks and monochrome decor to handmade idols and flower-filled corners, here are four ways to bring last year’s celebrity-inspired ideas home.

Serve a modak platter

(L-R) Kareena Kapoor celebrated Ganesotsav with a clay Ganpati, while Mrunal Thakur served a modak platter (Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Actress Mrunal Thakur welcomed Bappa home last year and shared glimpses of her celebrations, including a plate filled with freshly prepared modaks. Instead of serving the traditional white modaks on a regular plate, turn them into part of the vibrant platter. Use a large brass or steel thali, line it with a banana leaf and arrange modaks in different natural shades on it. Saffron can bring a warm yellow, butterfly pea flower can give the modaks a blue tint, while matcha can add green.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Do it at home: Keep the flavours of the modaks familiar and experiment with colour through the outer covering. Make one batch of dough, divide it into portions and knead a small amount of natural colouring into each. Arrange the finished modaks in concentric circles or colour-block them on the platter. Go monochrome with decor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Do it at home: Keep the flavours of the modaks familiar and experiment with colour through the outer covering. Make one batch of dough, divide it into portions and knead a small amount of natural colouring into each. Arrange the finished modaks in concentric circles or colour-block them on the platter. Go monochrome with decor {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Designer Manish Malhotra’s Ganpati celebrations at his Mumbai atelier and home last year centred on a serene green-and-white floral palette. The restrained combination gave the space a luxurious yet devotional feel without relying on multiple colours or excessive ornamentation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Do it at home: Pick two colours and carry them beyond the flowers to create a cohesive Ganpati corner. For a green-and-white look like Malhotra’s, combine white roses, rajnigandha or white marigolds with fresh green foliage, then bring the same palette into the rest of the setup. Use a green or white fabric as a backdrop, drape it behind the idol or use it to cover the chowki, and add matching cushions, ribbons or table runners if they fit the space. You can also use coloured paper, cane or palm-leaf details in the same shades to add texture without introducing too many competing colours.

Make your own Ganesha

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi last year by sharing heartwarming moments of sons Taimur and Jeh praying before an eco-friendly clay Ganesha idol at home. Her small, intimate setup is a reminder that the idol itself can become part of the festive experience, especially for children.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Do it at home: If you have children at home, turn idol-making into a fun pre-festival activity and let them get their hands dirty. Pick up a natural clay Ganesha-making kit and let them shape, paint and decorate using their own imagination. Do check that the kit uses natural clay and is suitable for safe immersion if you plan to visarjan the idol. And if you can’t find a kit, head to a local potter for some natural clay and help the children make the idol from scratch.

Make flowers the star of your decor

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Last year, celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday brought a more natural feel to their Ganpati decor, using vibrant flowers, palm leaves and even grass instead of relying heavily on plastic decorations. The idea is easy to borrow, and can make a home setup feel festive without looking over-decorated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Do it at home: Start with seasonal flowers such as marigolds, rajnigandha and roses. Place loose flowers or make small arrangements in brass urlis around the idol, or use them to frame a fabric backdrop. Palm leaves, banana leaves and other natural foliage can add height and texture without needing additional decoration. If you want the flowers to last through the celebrations, buy them as close to the day as possible, trim their stems before placing them in water and keep arrangements away from direct sunlight, heat and strong airflow. For a backdrop, use flowers in smaller clusters. They will stay fresher for longer and you’ll need fewer blooms.