DJ Fred Again, Max Richter and more: Global music heads to India, again

After years of fan demand, Grammy-winning British producer Fred Again has announced his first-ever three-city India tour in December. And he’s not alone — more global acts, from hard rock bands to EDM legends, are set to follow in the months ahead. Here’s a dekko at the lineup Several international artists are stopping in India for their performances. Foo Fighters

They will play in Bengaluru on January 29 and Mumbai on January 31

The American rock band led by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl will play their first-ever concerts in India, performing in Bengaluru on January 29 and Mumbai on January 31 next year as part of their Take Cover Tour. The dates follow the release of the band’s 12th studio album, Your Favorite Toy. Also Read | BTS' Jungkook sets boundaries with fans during his livestream: 'Don't tell me…' Guns N' Roses

They will perform in Bengaluru on November 14 and Guwahati on November 17

The American hard rock band returns to India 18 months after its Mumbai concert, with shows in Bengaluru on November 14 and Guwahati on November 17 as part of its 2026 World Tour. The Guwahati concert will mark the band’s first-ever performance in Northeast India. This will be Guns N’ Roses’ third visit to India, following concerts in 2012 and 2025. Max Richter

He will make his India debut at Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on October 24

The German-British composer will make his India debut at Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on October 24. The 60-year-old, who received his first Oscar nomination for Hamnet (2025) this year, is known for blending classical, electronic and cinematic music into immersive live performances. Gorillaz

The English virtual band will make its India debut with concerts in Bengaluru on January 23 and Mumbai on January 27 next year.

The English virtual band will make its India debut with concerts in Bengaluru on January 23 and Mumbai on January 27 next year. Their latest album, The Mountain, features collaborations with Indian artistes including the late singer Asha Bhosle and musician Anoushka Shankar, with parts of the album also recorded in India. Plini

The Australian instrumental guitarist returns to India for a four-city tour

The Australian instrumental guitarist returns to India for a four-city tour, with concerts in Delhi on July 29, Kolkata on July 30, Mumbai on August 1 and Bengaluru on August 2. This will be the 33-year-old’s fourth visit to India, having previously performed here in 2018, 2019 and 2022. Anyma

The Italian-American DJ will bring his ÆDEN Tour to Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 21.

The Italian-American DJ, whose real name is Matteo Milleri, will bring his ÆDEN Tour to Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 21. The 38-year-old’s show promises an open-air audiovisual experience exploring humanity, nature and technology. The Chainsmokers

American electronic music duo The Chainsmokers — Alex Pall and Drew Taggart — returns for its third India tour,