It's happening! British producer and global dance music phenomenon Fred again.. is set to make his much-awaited India debut with a multi-city tour in December 2026. Exclusive | Fred again.. India debut confirmed for December 2026, To collaborate with an Indian artist: Source

After the viral social media buzz around the artist, HT City has now learnt that the multi-city tour won’t be limited to three shows — there’s also a special collaboration in the works.

“Fred is coming to India in December. He will be here not only for the 3-day tour, but for a few more days,” shares our source, adding that an Indian collaboration is in talks. “Fred will collaborate with an Indian artist during this visit. The talks are on,” the source adds.

His India tour is said to be the only tour he will do this year, with shows in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru on December 5, 9 and 13 respectively. Tickets are expected to go live from June 30.

About Fred again.. Born Freddie Gibson, the London-based artist first established himself as one of the music industry’s most sought-after songwriters and producers.

Before stepping into the spotlight as Fred again.., he won Producer of the Year at the 2020 BRIT Awards and co-wrote/produced for Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Ellie Goulding and Little Mix. His ‘Actual Life’ trilogy — built from iPhone voice notes, FaceTime calls and everyday recordings — turned him into a global live act.

2023 was a breakout year after he joined Skrillex & Flowdan for the chart-topping “Rumble”, sold out Madison Square Garden in 10 minutes with Skrillex + Four Tet, and headlined Coachella to 125,000 people.

He also earned a Mercury Prize nomination for Actual Life 3. His most recent releases include the EP USB002 REMIXES and the single DID IT AGAIN. Until his team confirms, Indian fans will have to wait — but the rumour alone has already set social media buzzing.