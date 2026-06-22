British producer and global dance music phenomenon Fred again.. is rumoured to make his India debut with a multi city tour in December 2026, according to the latest buzz. Reports suggest Fred is likely to play three cities: Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Is Fred again.. making his India debut with a multi-city tour in December 2026?

While there is no official announcement or confirmation yet from the Grammy-winning artist or his management team, the buzz has left Indian fans excited.

Reacting to the news one fan commented on Instagram, “It’s finally happening, guys.” Another reacted, “Abb to bohot hi zyada maze ho jaayenge.” Born Freddie Gibson, the London-based artist first established himself as one of the music industry’s most sought-after songwriters and producers.

Before stepping into the spotlight as Fred again.., he won Producer of the Year at the 2020 BRIT Awards and co-wrote/produced for Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Ellie Goulding and Little Mix. His ‘Actual Life’ trilogy — built from iPhone voice notes, FaceTime calls and everyday recordings — turned him into a global live act.

About Fred again.. 2023 was a breakout year after he joined Skrillex & Flowdan for the chart-topping “Rumble”, sold out Madison Square Garden in 10 minutes with Skrillex + Four Tet, and headlined Coachella to 125,000 people.

He also earned a Mercury Prize nomination for Actual Life 3. His most recent releases include the EP USB002 REMIXES and the single DID IT AGAIN. Until his team confirms, Indian fans will have to wait — but the rumour alone has already set social media buzzing.