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Dogs steal the runway spotlight at London Fashion Week in quirky outfits

Dogs in puffers, goggles and parachutes stole the spotlight at Chopova Lowena’s London Fashion Week show, with one even stopping the runway mid-show.

Updated on: Sep 20, 2026, 13:24:20 IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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London Fashion Week took an unexpected turn on September 19 when dogs joined the runway at Chopova Lowena’s Spring/Summer 2027 show.

The showcase was part of a collaboration between British label Chopova Lowena and Lloyds Bank, highlighting the importance of protecting and insuring pets
The showcase was part of a collaboration between British label Chopova Lowena and Lloyds Bank, highlighting the importance of protecting and insuring pets

Held in a bowling alley, the show featured dogs dressed in exaggerated protective gear, including oversized puffer jackets, futuristic headpieces and elaborate outfits inspired by everything from accidents to pet theft. One dog wearing a parachute-like jacket and cyber punk glasses stopped before crossing the bowling lanes, making the model behind it overtake.

Another four-legged guest was carried down the runway in a bright green inflatable coat, while a third sported oversized goggles with a colourful parachute attached to its back. An anti-theft look came complete with protruding details, a miniature security camera and a flashing red light.

The dogs, who were trained for the show, were supervised by vets during fittings and the presentation. They did not return for the finale, with human models closing the show to a heavy metal soundtrack.

 
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