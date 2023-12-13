EXCLUSIVE: Mukti Mohan and husband Kunal Thakur open up on their wedding, attended by AR Rahman, Kapil Sharma, and more

Theirs was a meet cute story for actors Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur. They met for a professional commitment, she was fond of him, sparks flew, and on December 10, they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony.

Actor Mukti Mohan has got married to actor Kunal Thakur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The last four days have been precious for us, we feel so blessed,” says Mohan, “Each person we love was there to support us. We both believe in marriage, having a family. The last three months have all been about the prep, and calling everyone making sure everything goes super well.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Thakur reveals that they had met for a film some time back. “We then went our respective paths. We knew each other for almost a year. I had this really strong connect, and wanted to take care of him, I don’t know why,” gushes Mukti.

Kunal chimes in, “We had no agenda towards each other. You meet a lot of people professionally, like that. One thing led to another in our case, and it felt right, until Neeti said ‘listen, you have not proposed yet!” (laughs) Our parents have brought us up well, our values are super intact. I was asking myself at one point ‘how can another person be exactly like me?’”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The wedding saw a host of guests in attendance- comedian-actor Bharti Singh was the host for the evening, while Kapil Sharma, music composer AR Rahman were among the guests. Mukti’s sisters had a special act planned for the newlyweds. “Shakti di took out footage from our childhood dance performances to ‘I am a Barbie girl’, played those handy cam footages and performed in front of it. So many people genuinely rehearsed and performed. They shopped so much. Bharti offered to host, she is my friend since our Comedy Circus days. Neeti di performed. Hamare ghar mein hi itna talent hai na... ceremony shuru hote hi everyone wanted to be on stage! We had a 85-yr-old daada-dadi, people who were 90, everyone dancing. When we asked them if their health was okay, one winked at us and said sab theek hai and continued dancing,” laughs Mukti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for HT City. For all things entertainment, fashion and more - Join the Channel Now!