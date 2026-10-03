From solo miles to running tribes, Chandigarh finds its stride

At an hour when most of Chandigarh and adjoining Mohali and Panchkula are still asleep, tricity’s runners are already on the move. Shoes hit the pavement, watches start ticking and familiar faces gather at parks, roads and open spaces. With the local marathon season getting underway, these runners are gearing up for a busy calendar.

From established running groups to newer communities and solo runners, Chandigarh’s running culture is moving beyond a solitary morning jog. (Adobe Stock image for representational purpose only)

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For them, it is less about collecting bibs and medals and more about building a routine, finding motivation and, increasingly, finding their people. From established running groups to newer communities and solo runners, Chandigarh’s running culture is moving beyond a solitary morning jog.

Oye Runner running club

More than just mileage

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{{^usCountry}} The tricity’s running scene today spans communities with distinct identities, one of them being Oye Runner. Founded in 2024 by 42-year-old coach Amarjit Singh, it has grown to over 15,000 members online, with at least 125 runners turning up for its weekly sessions regularly. “More than 100 of our members are running the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon in Chandigarh today (October 4, 2026). The average age of our club members is 40, with the oldest being 72,” says Amarjit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tricity’s running scene today spans communities with distinct identities, one of them being Oye Runner. Founded in 2024 by 42-year-old coach Amarjit Singh, it has grown to over 15,000 members online, with at least 125 runners turning up for its weekly sessions regularly. “More than 100 of our members are running the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon in Chandigarh today (October 4, 2026). The average age of our club members is 40, with the oldest being 72,” says Amarjit. {{/usCountry}}

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The coach focuses on mobility and balance, along with strength and running, particularly for women. “We also help them overcome their mental blocks,” he says.

The club charges no fee, while its workouts are divided into hard and easy sessions, with beginners taking the easier ones and performance-oriented runners opting for tougher workouts. For members above 40, safety remains a priority. “I ensure they don’t rush to achieve extreme fitness goals,” he adds.

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Haule Run Club

Running, bonding, repeating

Another entrant, Haule Run Club is giving Chandigarh’s running scene a more recreational and social spin. Founded in March 2025 by Darika Sikka, 26, and Shivansh Malik, 32, the club emerged from what its founders saw as a gap in the city’s running culture. “We first brought in our friends and then started posting on Instagram and created a WhatsApp group,” says Sikka. The club has since run consistently for 80 weeks, with at least 30 people turning up every Sunday. Its usual route begins at the Capitol Complex and runs towards Sukhna Lake.

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With most members aged 25-35, the group is not focused solely on competition. Of its 20 members participating in the marathon today, several are running their first organised race, while three are taking on the half marathon. “We have built a sense of community, and our bonding doesn’t end with our runs. We come together for coffee, lunches and evening padel sessions too,” Sikka says.

Chandigarh Distance Runners

The distance veterans

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Among the tricity’s running communities, Chandigarh Distance Runners has the longest history. Created in November 2016 by Vishwajit Kaushish, 55, who has been running for 36 years, the club began as a group of like-minded people and has grown to more than 300 members.

With a strong focus on long-distance running, it counts several accomplished runners, including those who have represented India in ultramarathons.

“At least 60 of our members are taking part in the Sekhon marathon today. Our current runners include sitting sessions judges, military personnel and politicians,” says Kaushish, fondly known as Bobby. The club also organises relay runs, trail runs and inter-state marathons, besides its ‘Little Champs and Moms’ Run’. Its oldest member is 83.

Laws and Laps running club

Building a case for running

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A brainchild of three batchmates from Panjab University’s institute of legal studies, Laws and Laps is a new running community bringing members of the legal fraternity together beyond classrooms and courtrooms. Founded by Kanav Sood, Jasraj Singh and Poojwaan Singh, the group is still in its nascent stage but hopes to build a strong cohort of runners. “Our idea is to develop good relations within the legal fraternity,” the founders say. The group also organises ice-breaking activities after its runs and remains open to runners from other fields. Its next run is scheduled for October 10.

Amrita Singh

The 5am runner

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Not everyone needs a club to find a connection with running. Take Amrita Singh, the face behind Instagram page @that5amlifestyle, for whom running has been a way to discover Chandigarh before the city wakes up. She took up running during the Covid pandemic in 2020, and what began as a fitness journey has now evolved into a celebration of Chandigarh’s architecture, green spaces and early morning character.

“I enjoy my solo runs a lot. I do them very early. My mornings are quite sacred,” the 35-year-old says. Amrita also receives DMs from women seeking tips on safe running routes. “Somewhere down the line, I would like to create a community where I will only involve women,” she adds.