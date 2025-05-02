Gareth Southgate spotted in RR jersey during the clash against MI; Netizens say ‘what’s he doing there?'

Former England football manager Gareth Southgate sparked a wave of curiosity on social media after being spotted at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday night, donning a Rajasthan Royals (RR) jersey during their high-stakes clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Gareth Southgate was spotted cheering for RR during their clash against Mumbai Indians on Thursday night(X/RajasthanRoyals)

The sight of Gareth—who famously guided England to back-to-back Euro finals in 2020 and 2024, and a World Cup semi-final in 2018—fully engaged in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match left fans wondering what brought the Englishman to the cricketing venue. Sitting alongside Olympic medallist and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Gareth seemed focused on the action, often leaning in to catch the finer details of the game.

His support, however, appeared split. Gareth was seen applauding as MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton walked out to bat, hinting at a neutral enthusiasm for the contest. The moment didn’t go unnoticed online, with users speculating about his cricket fandom and what seemed like an unexpected loyalty to the Royals.

While his presence may have puzzled some, it isn’t entirely out of character. As England had an early exit from the Euro Cup 2016, Gareth was busy playing some village cricket in Yorkshire’s Nidderdale League. An old scorecard was doing the rounds on Twitter where Gareth was trying to win the game with a bat.

His appearance comes less than a year after he stepped down from his role as England's head coach, following their runner-up finish in the European Championship final against Spain.

As for the game itself, it was a disappointing night for Rajasthan Royals, whose IPL 2025 campaign came to a premature end after suffering a crushing 100-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians. Chasing a formidable 218, the Royals were bundled out for just 117, becoming the second team after Chennai Super Kings to exit the playoff race. With the emphatic win, Mumbai Indians surged to the top of the points table.

Southgate’s presence may have raised questions, but one thing is clear—his love for sport, whether football or cricket, runs deep.