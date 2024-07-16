Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after UEFA Euro final loss to Spain

England manager Gareth Southgate has decided to step down after Harry Kane and Co. suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Spain in the UEFA Euro 2024 final. Days after England finished runners-up for the second successive time in the European Championships, Southgate revealed that he is leaving his role as England manager on Tuesday. Southgate's contract would have expired this year. Even in the build-up to the UEFA Euro final, the Englishman had remained tight-lipped about leading England into the next FIFA World Cup in 2026. England's head coach Gareth Southgate reacts with his silver medal after the UEFA Euro 2024 final football match between Spain and England(AFP)

Southgate is often credited with transforming England's fortunes following his appointment as head coach in 2016. Under his watch, the Three Lions contested back-to-back finals at the UEFA Euros and he also guided England to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup in 2018. Before the memorable run at the grandest stage in Russia, the 1966 World Cup winners only appeared in the 1990 World Cup and Euro 1996 semifinals.

Southgate fails to end England's decades-long wait for a major trophy

England lost the UEFA Euro 2024 final 2-1 to Spain in Berlin last week. Three years ago, Southgate's men were upstaged by Italy on penalties in the UEFA Euro final. The 53-year-old has managed England in 102 matches. Southgate is the only manager after Alf Ramsey to guide the England men's team into the final of a major tournament. With Ramsey at the helm, England lifted the World Cup trophy in the 1966 edition of the showpiece event.

'Thank you, England – for everything'

Southgate managed England in four major tournaments. "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter," Southgate said.

"The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of. We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be. I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can. Thank you, England – for everything," Southgate added.