'Reached finals despite not being best team': Bhaichung Bhutia laments Southgate's England approach ahead of Euro final

England made it back-to-back Euro finals, as they defeated heavyweights Netherlands in their semi-final clash. It wasn't an easy job for England, but they managed to seal a 2-1 win. But they have been nowhere near their best, having to rely on late winners and equalisers, particularly due to individual brilliance. Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia criticised Gareth Southgate.(Twitter)

Speaking to Hindustan Times, India legend Bhaichung Bhutia revealed his prediction for the upcoming Spain vs England UEFA Euro 2024 final, and it looked like an easy choice for him. "My favourite is Spain to win it because they have been fantastic throughout the tournament. They have been a complete team, defensively they have got a great record. But attacking wise, their strength is their attack," he said.

"If they can continue how they have played throughout these Euros, I don't see it will be very difficult for them not to win it," he added.

Earlier, the Indian football legend had called out Gareth Southgate for failing with his England tactics. Responding to his earlier claim, Bhutia said, "I still agree with it. If you look at all the English matches, it is not the system and team that has gone onto win it. I am sure Southgate and the English fans, experts will be the first one to agree. I think they have gone through some individual brilliance. 95th-minute equaliser, 90th-minute winner. 88th-minute first goal and shot on target. So I think they have definitely not played their best football. But despite that they have gone through, due to individual brilliance and they haven't given up till the end. Tactically they haven't been very strong, except for their semi-final which was their best game. That is why Southgate has had to change his system and the style of playing."

"I think he started with 4-2-3-1, now we see the 3-4-3 system. Lately he has got it right, I don't really see the quality of the team and the players they have. They have reached the finals despite not being the best team in a lot of matches," he added.

Watch Spain vs England in the UEFA EURO Final on 15th July 2024, 12:30 AM IST onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD (Malayalam & Bengali), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).