'England will win on penalties': Man City greats predict Euro 2024 winner, make Messi-Yamal comparisons remark

It will be a battle of two different football philosophies as Spain take on England in the UEFA Euro 2024 final, in Berlin. On one side, we have Luis de la Fuente's attacking Spanish side, who have found it easy to dissect opposition defenders. On the other side, we have Gareth Southgate and his ultra-defensive England side, who at times have looked clueless throughout the tournament and have had to rely on moments of individual brilliance. England face Spain in the UEFA Euro 2024 final.(AFP)

Although, England have reached back-to-back Euro finals, they are still not the favourites. After Pedri's injury, many felt Spain would lose a certain edge, but the inclusion of Dani Olmo in the playing XI has added goals and he is the joint-top scorer.

So when former Manchester City defender Mark Seagreaves was asked about his prediction for the UEFA Euro 2024 final, he had an analytical approach and a surprise pick. "I think it is going to be a really tight affair. I know from a Spanish point of view, everyone thinks goals, goals, goals. They have players that can score great goals as we saw with Yamal's goal vs France. They have quality players that can do that. England are not as expansive. They are more conservative, they are more defensive. So will that counteract the Spanish attacking flair, if that happens, it will go till atleast 120 minutes because both teams have brilliant players in their ranks, players that can change games."

"I just think there is so much riding on this that both managers will be very defensive-minded. I can see it going as 1-1 or 0-0 going into extra time and then into penalties. I feel at that point, the whole ball game changes into England's favour," he added.

Spain have also found their new hero in Lamine Yamal, who recently turned 17. Yamal made his Euros debut in Spain's opener vs Croatia, and was in the playing XI. He registered an assist in a 3-0 win, also becoming the youngest player to do so. He is also the youngest player to feature in the tournament. In the round of 16 fixture vs Georgia, he became the youngest player to feature in the knockout phase and also gave an assist in a 4-1 win.

Against Germany in the semi-final, he also got an assist in the quarter-final. It saw him tie a Spanish record for having three assists in the same edition of the Euros, with legends Cesc Fabregas, David Silva and Dani Olmo. He also bagged Spain's first goal in the 2-1 semi-final win vs France, scoring a curling screamer from outside the box. He also became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the tournament, four days shy of his 17th birthday.

When asked if Yamal could reach Messi's success, former player Terry Phelan said, "I am not even going there with you. Messi is Messi, look at what he is doing at the Copa America. This lad is 16-years-old. He is still got a long way to go. I am just looking at his stats now, he played 37 games for Barca last year and scored five goals in La Liga. He played 10 in the Champions League. When you think of it for such a young boy, how long can he keep on doing that and keep playing at the top level? We have seen it with Pedri, we have seen it with Gavi getting injured and playing less games. I think he needs to be handled better. I think he has got to be wrapped up in a cotton ball sometimes."

"I think he is a wonderful talent, but we are talking about Messi, one of the greatest players to have ever played the game in the planet. He has got to go a long way this lad, very long way to go before he hits the heights of Lionel Messi. Maybe he scores a hattrick and they win it, he might win the Ballon d'Or. But Messi is Messi and there is only one Lionel Messi", he further added.

Watch Spain vs England in the UEFA EURO Final on 15th July 2024, 12:30 AM IST onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD (Malayalam & Bengali), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).