Spain vs England Live, Euro 2024 Final updates: All eyes on Lamine Yamal as ESP start favourites in finale

Spain vs England Live, Euro 2024 Final updates: We are at the business end of the Euro 2024 as Spain will clash against England in the final at Olympiastadion Berlin. It is going to be a thrilling contest as both teams have remained unbeaten in the tournament, but they played a contrasting brand of football. Spain have been the best team in the tournament by far and played with a flair which has been associated with their team for the past 15 years. The young Spanish side has lived up to the expectations as Lamine Yamal, who recently turned 17-year-old, has arguably been the best player of the tournament. They have a quality midfield led by Manchester City maestro Rodri, who has been rock solid and a driving force for the side. Meanwhile, the defenders have also stepped on the big occasions with players like Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella producing consistent performances match after match....Read More

On the other side, England have not played the beautiful brand but still managed to be effective on the field when it comes to producing positive results. They have a side comprised of several talented players like Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Sako and Harry Kane, but some of them have not lived up to the expectations. Gareth Southgate's system has not allowed someone like Foden to break free which he does in Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente said there are no favourites in the final of the competition as it is an even match between the two sides.

"There are no favourites. It's an even match-up, just as our previous knockout games were. If we are not above the level we displayed in those games, we won't have a chance of winning, and the same is true if we make mistakes," De la Fuente said in a pre-match press conference.

The Three Lions have had their fair share of struggles in front of goal. Despite their vast pool of talent, England mustered up only five goals before the semi-finals.

They produced their best performance in the tournament against the Netherlands in the semi-final.

England dominated possession with 59 percent and racked up nine shots, with five on target. In comparison, the Dutch side could only muster two shots on the target.

England have not lifted major silverware since the 1966 World Cup but feel their topsy-turvy route to Sunday’s final has built the necessary fortitude to see off the Spanish threat.

"I think that the belief has grown as we've gone through the tournament, with what we've been through with the late goals and penalty shootouts ... it builds resilience," captain Harry Kane told reporters on the eve of the game.