Getting inked for the Ganpati link!

As Ganesh Chaturthi being celebrated across country with utmost fervour with most devotees busy welcoming Bappa, some tattoo enthusiasts are getting inked with Ganpati tattoos to showcase their love for the deity. “Ganesha tattoos are in high demand, with the most popular ones being the traditional Ganesha image. Ganesha with an Om symbol and the vector-style Ganesha tattoos have been the first choice for clients ranging from ages 18 to 80,” says celebrity tattoo artist Micky Malani, founder of BodyCanvas Tattoos.

Ganpati tattoo

While some are drawn to Ganpati symbols representing wisdom and prosperity, others “appreciate the artistic and aesthetic aspects of the Ganesha imagery and opt for it for its visual appeal in tattoo art”, says tattoo artist Lokesh Verma, founder of Devil'z Tattooz.

Ganesha tattoo

These iconic representations of Ganpati have captivated individuals from various walks of life.

Tina Baheti, a teacher, shares what having a Ganpati tattoo means to her: “It’s a reminder of your strength to overcome life’s challenges. Ganpati aka my Gannu bhaiya keeps me motivated. He pushes me through my hard times. My tattoo is a Ganesha portrait with a red colour tikka that symbolises my mother’s bindi.” For graphic designer Deepti Gulati, getting a Ganesha tattoo was a way to honour their tradition of praying to the deity before starting something new: “As my friends and I are starting a new business venture, it made sense to get it done now.”

