Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR fellas, won’t you bring home a furry buddy to love you till eternity

Leo is a two-month-old indie

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Leo is a two-month-old indie who has been raised in a familiar and caring environment alongside her mother cat. She looks tiniest as compared to her siblings, but is quite playful, active and loves exploring her surroundings. Alongside, she also enjoys human attention and companionship. Having completed her second deworming dose, Leo is healthy and active, she is now awaiting her vaccinations. The caring, responsible family who is willing to provide her warmth and companionship would be required to arrange for her non-vegetarian diet and mandatory spaying/neutering at six months of age. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9711174372

These furry friends, in Delhi-NCR, are searching for forever homes. Won’t you bring them home?

Gucci , a three-month-old

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{{^usCountry}} Gucci, a three-month-old Chow Chow is sure to steal your heart! He adored his previous family, but they had to give him up due as an elder in the house was not in agreement with the rest. But this friendly and well-socialised puppy knows how to live life to the fullest and is thus on the search for a stable and responsible forever home and humans that won’t disappoint him! Healthy, active, and playful, he enjoys company of human as well as other dogs. He is fully vaccinated, yet to be sterilised, and would thrive better in a place that has prior dog-raising experience. To adopt or foster, contact: 9899905773. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gucci, a three-month-old Chow Chow is sure to steal your heart! He adored his previous family, but they had to give him up due as an elder in the house was not in agreement with the rest. But this friendly and well-socialised puppy knows how to live life to the fullest and is thus on the search for a stable and responsible forever home and humans that won’t disappoint him! Healthy, active, and playful, he enjoys company of human as well as other dogs. He is fully vaccinated, yet to be sterilised, and would thrive better in a place that has prior dog-raising experience. To adopt or foster, contact: 9899905773. {{/usCountry}}

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Tobby is an eight-month old indie

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Tobby is an eight-month old indie and completely loves feline companionship! Hence, he is on the look out for a home where he can have a best friend to play and grow old with. Extremely social and playful, he is litter trained, calm and composed. Waiting to be neutered at five months of age, Tobby is quite comfortable having Indian cats around hi. Eating habits??? To adopt, WhatsApp: 9355438967

Snowy is a 1.5-month-old Labrador mix

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Snowy is a 1.5-month-old Labrador mix, who is searching for a forever home in north Delhi. This bundle of innocence, love, and playful energy deserves to grow in a safe and caring environment. Friendly and adorable, she enjoys human companionship, and relishes on milk and bread. A perfect home for her would be where she experiences kindness, care, and affection, to grow into a happy and confident dog. To adopt, 9818009836

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com.

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