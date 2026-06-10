Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Joy is a one month old Indie kitten.

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Around a month old indie kitten, Joy was recently rescued from the streets of Paharganj. Though tiny in size, he is playful, active and full of curiosity. He loves exploring his surroundings and is comfortable around new people. He is also litter-trained and adapting well to indoor life. Still very young, Joy is yet to receive vaccinations, deworming or sterilisation, which his future family will need to cater for. This loving kitten is looking for a responsible and loving family and a permanent home. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8750128805

These furry friends, in Delhi-NCR, are searching for forever homes. Won’t you bring them home?

Minnie is a nine-year-old senior indie mix.

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{{^usCountry}} Minnie, a nine-year-old senior indie mix, was rescued when she was just one and has since lived in a shelter. Despite her difficult past, Minnie remains loving and gentle, and enjoys human companionship. Now in her golden years, she deserves a peaceful home and a family that will finally give her the love she has waited so long for. Sterilised and all set to be welcomed by her new family, Minnie is currently located in Greater Noida. To adopt, WhatsApp/Call: 7011536332 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Minnie, a nine-year-old senior indie mix, was rescued when she was just one and has since lived in a shelter. Despite her difficult past, Minnie remains loving and gentle, and enjoys human companionship. Now in her golden years, she deserves a peaceful home and a family that will finally give her the love she has waited so long for. Sterilised and all set to be welcomed by her new family, Minnie is currently located in Greater Noida. To adopt, WhatsApp/Call: 7011536332 {{/usCountry}}

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Bulbul is a four months old indie with a Lab-like appearance.

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Bulbul, a four months old indie with a Lab-like appearance, is looking to become a playful extension to a loving family. This bright and affectionate pup, born on February 11, is already vaccinated, dewormed and house-trained. Highly intelligent and quick to learn, she knows basic commands such as sit, no, hi and come. Loving and eager to bond with her people, she is ready to become a wonderful companion for a caring, responsible family that can provide her a forever home, offering her both love and stability. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9971145585

Doodle is a two-and-a-half years old Pomeranian.

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Doodle is a beautiful two-and-a-half-year-old Pomeranian. Having lost her human earlier this year, Doodle’s life has changed dramatically. While the family loves deeply for her, they are unable to provide long term care and hence this vaccinated and healthy doggo is looking for a forever home. Though she is gentle and enjoys companions, she may need a little time to settle into a new environment. But with patience, care and love, she will quickly warm up to become a wonderful addition to the family. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9560720817

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com

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