Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Bhurii , is a 10-month-old indie.

Bhurii, a 10-month-old indie, is an affectionate, playful, and a friendly companion who was rescued off the streets. She loves milk, breat and roti. Fully vaccinated and full of energy, she loves long walks, spending time with people, and playing throughout the day. She is looking for a loving and responsible family in NCR. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-7987901776

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TukTuk is a three-month-old indie.

TukTuk is a three-month-old indie, currently in Malviya Nagar. Rescued after a road accident, which left her with a fractured front leg, TukTuk has made a complete recovery with proper treatment and care. Now, she moves around without any discomfort. Vaccinated and dewormed, she is a cheerful, playful, and healthy little girl who loves to run around and play. Ready to leave her difficult past behind, she is all set to begin a new chapter with a family who will give her the love and security she deserves. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-97176 61698

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Mau , a 45-day-old Indie.

{{^usCountry}} Mau, a 45-day-old Indie gentle and incredibly affectionate kitten, is presently residing in Ghaziabad’s Shyam Park Extension. She loves human company and enjoys cuddling up with her favourite people. Ever since rescued from the middle of a busy road, Mau has shown a calm, friendly, and loving nature and loves her cat food. She will be the perfect companion for anyone looking to welcome a sweet and playful mate in their life. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-9560720817 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mau, a 45-day-old Indie gentle and incredibly affectionate kitten, is presently residing in Ghaziabad’s Shyam Park Extension. She loves human company and enjoys cuddling up with her favourite people. Ever since rescued from the middle of a busy road, Mau has shown a calm, friendly, and loving nature and loves her cat food. She will be the perfect companion for anyone looking to welcome a sweet and playful mate in their life. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-9560720817 {{/usCountry}}

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A 1.5-year-old female Chow Cho

An unnamed 1.5-year-old female Chow Chow is looking for a loving foster or forever family. She was found wandering in Paschim Vihar, and is now safe while she waits for a home where she can finally enjoy the care, comfort and stability she deserves. Gentle and affectionate and simply adorable, she is not fussy about her food choices and is flexible. Vaccinations are due. To foster or adopt, WhatsApp only: +91-9911088320

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Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com.

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