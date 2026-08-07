Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Kit and Kat are two adorable three-month-old female kittens.

Kit and Kat are two adorable three-month-old female kittens. Playful, affectionate and full of curiosity, these little sisters are sure to fill any home with joy! Rescued after they were found without their mother, they have been cared for in a safe environment while waiting for the perfect forever home. Dewormed and healthy, their vaccinations are pending. Since they are too young to be sterilised as of now, their future family should be willing to have them sterilised when they are old enough. A responsible and committed family in NCR will be preferred to provide these buddies with the love, care, and security they deserve. To adopt, WhatsApp/Call: 917011313344

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Billu is a six-month-old tripod cat .

Billu is a six-month-old tripod cat with a big heart and an even bigger personality. Friendly, affectionate and playful, he has adapted beautifully to life on three legs, after an early injury led to the amputation of one of his legs. Billu loves human company, gets along well with other cats, and would make a wonderful companion for both first-time cat parents and homes with resident cats. Healthy and fully vaccinated, he is all set to be neutered before getting adopted by a responsible family in Delhi-NCR, which can provide him a species-appropriate diet and a lifetime of love and care. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9711745718

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Luna is a two-month-old female kitten.

{{^usCountry}} Luna is a two-month-old female kitten with a playful personality and a loud, happy purr. Friendly, curious and full of energy, she is litter trained, dewormed and settling in well as an indoor kitten. She enjoys her meals and is currently being fed milk and bread. At the perfect age to bond with a new family, Luna is looking for a responsible home in NCR, which can provide her with the love, care and attention she deserves. Her vaccinations are yet to begin. To adopt, WhatsApp: 7303919841 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Luna is a two-month-old female kitten with a playful personality and a loud, happy purr. Friendly, curious and full of energy, she is litter trained, dewormed and settling in well as an indoor kitten. She enjoys her meals and is currently being fed milk and bread. At the perfect age to bond with a new family, Luna is looking for a responsible home in NCR, which can provide her with the love, care and attention she deserves. Her vaccinations are yet to begin. To adopt, WhatsApp: 7303919841 {{/usCountry}}

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