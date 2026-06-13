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Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, meet the furry buddies looking for lifelong companions

This week, two doggos and three kittens are hoping to find love in their forever homes. Won’t you show some paw-some love to them? Join HT City’s campaign that encourages adoption and discourages buying of pets: Adopt, don’t buy pets!

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 03:03 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Shimmery was born this January and is growing up as an affectionate pup. Playful, friendly and full of energy, she gets along well with both humans and other dogs. She is fully vaccinated, dewormed, collar and leash trained, toilet trained and well-adjusted to life indoors. Despite her young age, Shimmery has a gentle and loving temperament and enjoys spending time around people. But since her mother was only six months old when she conceived, she is unable to care for the puppies adequately. As a result, Shimmery is now searching for a new family that will give her the care, attention and love she deserves for a lifetime. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91 98116 86050.

These furry friends, in Delhi-NCR, are searching for forever homes. Won’t you bring one home?

Duffy, a four-year-old black Labrador has faced a heartbreaking change in circumstances. Following the passing of his pet parent, Duffy has been left without anyone to care for him and is now in need of a responsible family. As he has lived in the same home for several years, he may require some time and patience to adjust to a new environment. For this reason, an experienced family familiar with dogs would be the ideal match to help him settle in and thrive. Friendly, energetic and affectionate, this loyal Labrador has spent his life in a loving environment and is up to date on all his vaccinations and deserves a second chance at a loving forever home. To adopt, WhatsApp: 7838715223.

Piku is around a month old indie kitten.Found in a critical condition, she was weak, sick and barely hanging on as she required immediate care and treatment. With timely medical attention and plenty of love, she has made a remarkable recovery and is now a happy, playful and curious kitten. Comfortable with people and full of energy, Piku’s most adorable habits is hopping around like a tiny rabbit whenever she gets excited! Still very young, she will need her future family to take care of her vaccinations, deworming and sterilisation when age-appropriate. This resilient little kitten is searching for a responsible and safe indoor home where she can continue to thrive. To adopt, contact: 9897119745.

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

 
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, meet the furry buddies looking for lifelong companions
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, meet the furry buddies looking for lifelong companions
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