Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, meet the furry buddies looking for lifelong companions

Shimmery was born this January and is growing up as an affectionate pup. Playful, friendly and full of energy, she gets along well with both humans and other dogs. She is fully vaccinated, dewormed, collar and leash trained, toilet trained and well-adjusted to life indoors. Despite her young age, Shimmery has a gentle and loving temperament and enjoys spending time around people. But since her mother was only six months old when she conceived, she is unable to care for the puppies adequately. As a result, Shimmery is now searching for a new family that will give her the care, attention and love she deserves for a lifetime. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91 98116 86050.

These furry friends, in Delhi-NCR, are searching for forever homes. Won’t you bring one home?

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Duffy, a four-year-old black Labrador has faced a heartbreaking change in circumstances. Following the passing of his pet parent, Duffy has been left without anyone to care for him and is now in need of a responsible family. As he has lived in the same home for several years, he may require some time and patience to adjust to a new environment. For this reason, an experienced family familiar with dogs would be the ideal match to help him settle in and thrive. Friendly, energetic and affectionate, this loyal Labrador has spent his life in a loving environment and is up to date on all his vaccinations and deserves a second chance at a loving forever home. To adopt, WhatsApp: 7838715223.

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{{^usCountry}} An adorable brother-sister duo comprising a ginger male kitten and a tabby female kitten are looking for a loving forever home. Born this May, the pair has been raised indoors and share such a close bond that makes them the happiest in each other’s company. Friendly, playful, and accustomed to a home environment, they are ready to join their new family from June 25. The kittens come from a healthy family line, and adopters will receive a starter pack with food, litter, and a toy. These little ones are looking for responsible adopters who will treat them as family and provide a safe, loving indoor environment. The preference is for a dual adoption, but enquiries for individual adoption are also welcome. To adopt, WhatsApp: 7042248655. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An adorable brother-sister duo comprising a ginger male kitten and a tabby female kitten are looking for a loving forever home. Born this May, the pair has been raised indoors and share such a close bond that makes them the happiest in each other’s company. Friendly, playful, and accustomed to a home environment, they are ready to join their new family from June 25. The kittens come from a healthy family line, and adopters will receive a starter pack with food, litter, and a toy. These little ones are looking for responsible adopters who will treat them as family and provide a safe, loving indoor environment. The preference is for a dual adoption, but enquiries for individual adoption are also welcome. To adopt, WhatsApp: 7042248655. {{/usCountry}}

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Piku is around a month old indie kitten.Found in a critical condition, she was weak, sick and barely hanging on as she required immediate care and treatment. With timely medical attention and plenty of love, she has made a remarkable recovery and is now a happy, playful and curious kitten. Comfortable with people and full of energy, Piku’s most adorable habits is hopping around like a tiny rabbit whenever she gets excited! Still very young, she will need her future family to take care of her vaccinations, deworming and sterilisation when age-appropriate. This resilient little kitten is searching for a responsible and safe indoor home where she can continue to thrive. To adopt, contact: 9897119745.

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