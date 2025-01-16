Adopt a Pet: Meet some adorable furry buddies from Delhi-NCR who are seeking forever homes

This week, these famous five are looking for some paw-packed action on the home front. Wouldn’t you let them have it? Adopt, don’t shop for pets! These five adorable doggos are ready to make you their forever parent.

Yuki is an incredibly friendly pup and adores humans.

Yuki, a four-month-old female indie, was found on a busy road in Gurugram when she was just 45 days old. She is now healthy and excited to become a member of a new family. An incredibly friendly pup, she adores humans. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she is waiting for a family that allows her to be as naughty as she deems fit! To adopt, Whatsapp +91-9873478707.

Teddy loves to cuddle and nap, and is friendly with dogs and cats alike.

Teddy, a four months old pupper was found on the streets of Noida, all alone. Today, his vaccinations are up to date and he is dewormed and ready to find a family of his own. He loves to cuddle and nap, and is friendly with both dogs and cats alike. But he would prefer a family that has prior experience with dogs and loads of space to play to keep this munchkin busy. To adopt, Whatsapp: +91-9811561660.

Leela is a three-legged indie who is an affectionate cuddle bug.

Leela is almost four years old. She was found near a tea stall in Pitampura, where she was left to fend for herself. An affectionate cuddle bug, this three-legged indie is fiercely independent and needs no special care. She also gets along with other dogs! Double vaccinated and spayed, she will give bonus points to you if you’ve got a garden for her to play in. To adopt, Whatsapp: +91-9810553737.

Pink is the perfect mix of playful energy and cuddly affection.

Pink is a five-month-old indie with mesmerising eyes and a heart full of love! When rescued, she had a fractured leg and facial wound, but her resilience and sweet nature shined through. Now healed, fully vaccinated and dewormed, she is the perfect mix of playful energy, cuddly affection, and guarantees to fill your home with joy, laughter and an endlessly wagging tail. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-9810233997.

Mojo is docile, friendly and will make a perfect pet for any first-time adopter.

Mojo is an adorable one-year-old who was rescued from the busy streets of Muzaffarnagar. She fought against all odds and has survived. In her new life, she’s docile, friendly with dogs and cats, and makes a perfect pet for any first time adopters. She absolutely loves to cuddle! She is spayed and her vaccinations are up to date. You’d usually find her sleeping, which is her favourite pastime alongside nibbling on a snack. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-9811561660.

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write to htcity.pets@gmail.com

