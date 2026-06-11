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Austrian ambassador hosts classical guitar recital in Delhi

The compositions featured works by master composers including Mozart, Schubert, Mertz, Albéniz, and Rodrigo.

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 12:04 pm IST
By Sanchita Kalra
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The chaotic energy of Delhi faded away the moment the first guitar string was plucked at the Residence of the Austrian Ambassador on Wednesday evening.

Berlin-based virtuoso Dmitry Zagumennikov(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The occasion was an intimate classical guitar recital hosted by Robert Zischg, Austrian Ambassador, featuring the internationally acclaimed, Berlin-based virtuoso Dmitry Zagumennikov.

The compositions featured works by master composers including Mozart, Schubert, Mertz, Albéniz, and Rodrigo.

Reflecting on Austria’s artistic legacy, Ambassador said, “Austria may be a small country in terms of size, but I always say it is a cultural superpower. Tonight, we heard a number of pieces by Austrian composers that were not originally written for the guitar but were beautifully translated for it.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchita Kalra

Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Austrian ambassador hosts classical guitar recital in Delhi
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