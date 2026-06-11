Austrian ambassador hosts classical guitar recital in Delhi

The chaotic energy of Delhi faded away the moment the first guitar string was plucked at the Residence of the Austrian Ambassador on Wednesday evening.

Berlin-based virtuoso Dmitry Zagumennikov(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

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The occasion was an intimate classical guitar recital hosted by Robert Zischg, Austrian Ambassador, featuring the internationally acclaimed, Berlin-based virtuoso Dmitry Zagumennikov.

The compositions featured works by master composers including Mozart, Schubert, Mertz, Albéniz, and Rodrigo.

Reflecting on Austria’s artistic legacy, Ambassador said, “Austria may be a small country in terms of size, but I always say it is a cultural superpower. Tonight, we heard a number of pieces by Austrian composers that were not originally written for the guitar but were beautifully translated for it.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Ambassador also highlighted the special connection behind the performance, noting that Dmitry actually studied in Graz, Austria, making him the perfect conduit for the evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ambassador also highlighted the special connection behind the performance, noting that Dmitry actually studied in Graz, Austria, making him the perfect conduit for the evening. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Michael A Pal, director, Austrian Cultural Forum, said, “I have noticed that Indian audiences connect very easily with rhythm. There is a certain freedom in how they approach the music, even during the silent, very soft passages. They consume and digest it easily. They are incredibly engaged. The audience tonight proved that there are no barriers." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Michael A Pal, director, Austrian Cultural Forum, said, “I have noticed that Indian audiences connect very easily with rhythm. There is a certain freedom in how they approach the music, even during the silent, very soft passages. They consume and digest it easily. They are incredibly engaged. The audience tonight proved that there are no barriers." {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

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