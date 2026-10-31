Avengers rejoice on Jamia campus: Students’ union back after 20 years

After weeks of slogans, satirical posters and students turning up in Avengers costumes, Jamia Millia Islamia’s protest and hunger strike ended on Thursday, with the university agreeing to hold students’ union elections, the first at this campus since 2006. The university has accepted the students’ central demand to reinstate the student union, with polls to be held from the next academic year, starting July 2027.

Slogans, satirical posters and students turning up in Avengers costumes were a defining part of the student protest (Photos: Instagram)

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“This feels like a victory for student’s unity. From hunger strikes to being out all day all night, we really stood up as students. If my life had a turning point, then it would be this moment because it has taught me that giving up is not the solution and if you stand for truth you will win all battles. Also, giving Jamia something which was lost for the last 20 years on the 106th foundation day is the best feeling ever,” says PK Nausheen Farooq. A second year student of MSc (Disaster Management and Climate Sustainability Studies)

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For students who spent those weeks outdoors, the mood on campus has shifted. “I was there in the midst of it day in day out raising my voice along with my fellow students. Since yesterday, there is a feeling of festivity,” shares Omama Abu Talha, a third-year BA (Hons) English student. Highlighting how photos and Reels from the protest site, including students dressed as the Avengers, circulated widely on social media, Talha shares that the humour was deliberate. “We used a lot of humour and satire, such as through our slogans, posters and even a few students dressed up in costumes of Avengers etc. You cannot just fight as a student without having something as hope. And humour as a method of resistance gives you a lot of hope,” adds Talha.

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{{^usCountry}} Shujat Ali Shahid, a second-year MA Political Science student, describes the day as relief more than celebration. “From our academics to our mental and physical health, us students have sacrificed a lot. Though a lot of my peers in the final year may not be able to be a part of the elections next year, yet the struggle we put in and the win we have now achieved is for generations of future students coming into the university. A student body is vital as you need a voice that can represent the problems of students. Issues related to admissions, to hygiene of food at the mess and also an important issue of needing a solid placement system at the university. The student union will now be able to become that voice.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shujat Ali Shahid, a second-year MA Political Science student, describes the day as relief more than celebration. “From our academics to our mental and physical health, us students have sacrificed a lot. Though a lot of my peers in the final year may not be able to be a part of the elections next year, yet the struggle we put in and the win we have now achieved is for generations of future students coming into the university. A student body is vital as you need a voice that can represent the problems of students. Issues related to admissions, to hygiene of food at the mess and also an important issue of needing a solid placement system at the university. The student union will now be able to become that voice.” {{/usCountry}}

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