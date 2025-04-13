Baisakhi di lakh-lakh vadhaiyaan, say ace TT player Manika Batra and Indian hockey's star couple Mandeep-Udita

A festival that brings with it not just the joy of harvest, but also the warmth of shared traditions and new beginnings. For newlyweds and Indian hockey stars Mandeep Singh and Udita Duhan, it’s their first Baisakhi together — a moment made even more special by family, faith and food. And for table tennis champion Manika Batra, the festival is a soulful reminder of her roots and the magic of childhood memories. Together, their stories paint a heartfelt picture of what Baisakhi truly means. Hockey stars Mandeep Singh and Udita Duhan (L) and TT ace Manika Batra (R).

Pehli Baisakhi Di Khushiyan

Mandeep and Udita got married in March and are celebrating their first festival together.

Still basking in the warmth of married life in Jalandhar, Udita and Mandeep find this celebration all the more meaningful. Udita shares, “Shaadi ke baad humaara pehla tyohaar hai saath mein. Usually, we are both very busy in our respective camps. Par Baisakhi ka din khaas hai aur hum saath mein and apni families ke saath celebrate karenge.”

The couple comes from two vibrant corners of North India — Udita from Hisar, Haryana and Mandeep from Jalandhar, Punjab. Naturally, Baisakhi is deeply rooted in both their upbringings. “Baisakhi is a very special day for both of us as it is celebrated with a lot of joy in both Punjab and Haryana. Humaare kisaan is din kanak kaatne ki shuruaat karte hain,” Mandeep adds.

Their day begins on a spiritual note with a visit to the Gurudwara. “Baisakhi ki shuruaat hum subah Gurudware jaakar karenge fir wahin langar chakkenge. Fir ghar pe bhi celebrate karenge kada prasad banakar. Bahut sukoon milta hai dil ko. ” concludes Duhan.

Rooted in Joy: Manika Batra on Baisakhi, Belonging and the Soul of Punjab

Manika Batra belongs to a Punjabi family based in Delhi.

For table tennis star Manika Batra, who hails from a Punjabi family based in Delhi, Baisakhi is a beautiful reminder of home, belonging, and all that the land of Punjab stands for. “Punjab ki mitti ki aur wahan ke logon ki warmth and dhol bhangra waali vibe, Baisakhi means a lot more to me than just a festival. It is about our roots, gratitude and togetherness. It brings a sense of pride and belonging to me.”

Memories from her childhood still sparkle in her mind — like sunlight over ripe fields. “Baisakhi pe jab bhi Punjab ke kheton ki baat hoti hai, I am just taken back to trip as a little girl when I went to Punjab with my daadaji daadi and to this day that trip stays very close to my heart. The lush green fields there, fresh sugarcane juice, makki ki roti and saag, it was all magical.”

She believes the spirit of the festival goes beyond the harvest — it’s a metaphor for life itself. “Jaise kheti mein mehnat ke baad fasal ka celebration hota hai, similarly in life every little win must be celebrated with pomp. And I pray that har kisi ke life mein Baisakhi waali roshni ho, bright soulful and full of hope. Kisaan mehnat se zameen ko sona banate hain, waise hi hum bhi life ki har mushkil ko khushiyan mein badal sakte hain.”

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction