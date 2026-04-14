Baisakhi Special| Singer Deep Money’s festive memories include kurta, turban and visit to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi

Punjabi singer Deep Money, a Delhi boy through and through, was recently back in the city for a performance at Delhi University’s Lady Irwin College. Ahead of Baisakhi, the Vikaspuri-raised singer tells us that the festival, for him, has always been about dressing in festive colours and visiting the gurudwara for blessings. “Baisakhi is about welcoming the new year. It’s a day I seek blessings from Guru Gobind Singh ji to keep us on a path that is pure and true,” he says.

Deep Money was born and raised in West Delhi's Vikaspuri.

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Now dividing his time between Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai owing to his concert schedule, the 39-year-old says those traditions still stay with him. “We would go to Bangla Sahib, and sometimes other gurudwaras like Rakab Ganj and Moti Bagh Sahib. I’d get a new kurta-pyjama stitched and wear a yellow turban, which is the colour of Baisakhi for us. My family would also organise an Akhand Paath at the local gurdwara. It was always about seeking blessings together, which made it very special,” he shares.

Even today, the essence of the festival remains the same. “It’s about going back to your roots, taking blessings and being around people who matter. Even if I’m not in Delhi, I try to mark the day in my own way,” he adds.

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{{^usCountry}} Through his music too, the artiste shares a message of renewal. “Baisakhi is about new beginnings, and I wanted to capture that in my latest song, It’s Beginning, which I released around this time. It’s a reminder, especially for Gen Z, that growth takes patience, like a farmer tending to his fields. You keep showing up, keep putting in the work, and even if it feels slow, it all comes back to you. When it finally pays off, that’s your Baisakhi.” DU Fest Ends on a High Note {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through his music too, the artiste shares a message of renewal. “Baisakhi is about new beginnings, and I wanted to capture that in my latest song, It’s Beginning, which I released around this time. It’s a reminder, especially for Gen Z, that growth takes patience, like a farmer tending to his fields. You keep showing up, keep putting in the work, and even if it feels slow, it all comes back to you. When it finally pays off, that’s your Baisakhi.” DU Fest Ends on a High Note {{/usCountry}}

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Lady Irwin College's annual cultural fest, Quintessence saw student-run stalls, live art, food counters. Students enjoyed singer Deep Money's headlining act on the final day. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

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Deep Money recently revisited his alma mater, Delhi University. An alumnus of Khalsa College, he was in the Capital to perform at Lady Irwin College’s annual cultural fest, Quintessence, last Friday.

The two-day event featured a packed line-up, including student-run stalls, live art, food counters, theatre, dance and music. And the finale evening belonged to Deep Money, who closed the fest with a high-energy performance. What stood out was his constant interaction with the crowd, taking requests, switching his setlist on the go, and turning the evening into a full-blown Punjabi party with hits like Dope Shope and Ghar Aaja Sohniya.

“After managing the fest for two days, all we wanted was to let loose and enjoy, and that’s exactly what this performance gave us,” says Rhiti, a second-year student.

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Deep wrapped up the evening on a personal note, telling the crowd, “I am one of you, from Delhi University, and this is my home,” drawing loud cheers from the audience.

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