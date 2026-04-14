Baisakhi Special| Singer Deep Money’s festive memories include kurta, turban and visit to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi

Punjabi singer Deep Money, a Delhi boy through and through, was recently back in the city for a performance at Delhi University’s Lady Irwin College. Ahead of Baisakhi, the Vikaspuri-raised singer tells us that the festival, for him, has always been about dressing in festive colours and visiting the gurudwara for blessings. “Baisakhi is about welcoming the new year. It’s a day I seek blessings from Guru Gobind Singh ji to keep us on a path that is pure and true,” he says. Deep Money was born and raised in West Delhi's Vikaspuri.

Now dividing his time between Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai owing to his concert schedule, the 39-year-old says those traditions still stay with him. “We would go to Bangla Sahib, and sometimes other gurudwaras like Rakab Ganj and Moti Bagh Sahib. I’d get a new kurta-pyjama stitched and wear a yellow turban, which is the colour of Baisakhi for us. My family would also organise an Akhand Paath at the local gurdwara. It was always about seeking blessings together, which made it very special,” he shares.

Even today, the essence of the festival remains the same. “It’s about going back to your roots, taking blessings and being around people who matter. Even if I’m not in Delhi, I try to mark the day in my own way,” he adds.

Through his music too, the artiste shares a message of renewal. “Baisakhi is about new beginnings, and I wanted to capture that in my latest song, It’s Beginning, which I released around this time. It’s a reminder, especially for Gen Z, that growth takes patience, like a farmer tending to his fields. You keep showing up, keep putting in the work, and even if it feels slow, it all comes back to you. When it finally pays off, that’s your Baisakhi.”