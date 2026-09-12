Bappa makes way to Delhi: From Ganpati holding missile, semiconductor chip to 2,100 shankh welcome

Viksit Bharat 2047: Ganpati edit

Delhi-NCR pandals are all set to celebrate the 10-day long Ganeshotsav festival with patriotic and cultural themes.

At the silver jubilee of Delhi ka Maharaja Ganesh Mahotsav, the theme has been chosen to be different from the usual over the years. A 9 feet idol of Lord Ganpati will have not the traditional symbolism but modern instruments of progress and national defence: a BrahMos missile in one hand, a drone in the second, and a semiconductor chip in the third.

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“Very soon, our country India is going to become a Vishwaguru as it continuously advances forward. So we’ve chosen the pandal’s theme as Vighnaharta Se Vikasakarta, where Lord Ganpati conveys a direct message: as our nation progresses, every citizen must stay empowered, technologically equipped, and ready to stand up for the country’s security and growth,” shares Mahendra Ladda, founder president of Shri Ganesh Sewa Mandal Delhi Regd. (Laxmi Nagar). Adding to this, the mandal’s president, Anand Goel, says, “The BrahMos missile demonstrates how self-reliant India has become in defence production and exports. The drone symbolises vigilance, security, and modernisation in sectors like agriculture. The semiconductor chip represents our leaps in science, technology, and youth-led innovation driving India toward 2047. When people exit the pandal, they will walk through a massive 80-foot raised exhibition stage. Through fully sculpted thermocole statues we have depicted transitions from traditional temples and saints to science and technology featuring rockets, drones, and a 10-foot bullet train model.”

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{{^usCountry}} What: 25th Delhi ka Maharaja Ganesh Mahotsav {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: 25th Delhi ka Maharaja Ganesh Mahotsav {{/usCountry}}

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Where: DDA Mini Cricket Stadium, Bank Enclave, Priyadarshini Vihar, Laxmi Nagar

When: September 14 to 25

Timing: 8pm to 11.30pm

Shubharambh with 2,100 conches

On September 14, the grand 12-day festivities at Lal Bag Ka Raja Ganpati Mahotsav will kick off with a historic spectacle as 2,100 devotees will blow conch shells at the same time. Rakesh Bindal, Chairman, Lal Bagh Ka Raja Trust Delhi informes: “At 7.30pm, we will mark the official subharambh of the event by blowing 2,100 shankhs together, and attempting a world record.”

An 18-foot Ganpati idol, crafted by the renowned artists of Mumbai, who sculpt the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, will be unveiled thereafter. “The artist who has created the idol makes two murtis — one for Mumbai and the other for our pandal. We want devotees in Delhi to feel the same energy as they would if they visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. By installing the tallest idol in Delhi, we aim to give Ganpati a royal welcome,” says Bindal, adding, “But celebrations won’t stop here. Over the next 10 days, we are expecting nearly 20,000 to 25,000 devotees daily for the darshan. This year’s pandal will be fully air-conditioned with 700 tons of AC. Soulful bhajans by spiritual leaders and artists coming from Vrindavan, Punjab, Rajasthan, and other parts of India can be witnessed live across the days.”

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What: 10th Lal Bag Ka Raja Ganpati Mahotsav

Where: DDA Netaji Subhash Place Ground, Pitampura

When: September 14 to 24

Timing: 2pm to 1am

Authentic Mumbai vibe in Delhi

At the 29th Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav, visitors will get the unmistakable feeling of celebrating Ganpati Utsav in the heart of Maharashtra, and not Delhi. Proving this is the elaborate cultural lineup including Marathi ghazals by Bhimrao Panchale, theatre music, artiste Bharat Jadhav’s play Sahi Re Sahi, folk arts like Lavani, and live concerts.

“Our aim is to bring the rich cultural heritage and spirit of Maharashtra directly to Delhi for all 10 days of the festival,” shares Pramod Kolapte, president, Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti, adding, “From Bharat Jadhav’s iconic play Sahi Re Sahi to soulful Marathi ghazals by Bhimrao Panchale, traditional Lavani, and live musical concerts, the lineup brings together the finest Maharashtrian theatre, music, and folk arts across multiple venues in the city. Devotees can also enjoy live stalls serving authentic puran poli and steamed ukadiche modak, shop for traditional paithani and irkal sarees, and witness a grand immersion procession led by Kolhapur’s Jhanjh Pathak.”

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What: 29th Ganesh Utsav

Where: Maharashtra Sadan, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 14 to 25

Timing: 8am to 10pm

Prasad Ft. 5,000 modaks

“The four-feet Ganpati idol in our pandal has been handcrafted by traditional artisans from Chennai. The idol will be dressed in elaborate gold, silver and sandalwood attire, while the pandal will be decorated with rose petals, marigolds and hibiscus,” says Ravi Venkataraman, from Shri Subha Siddhi Vinayaka Mandir Society. He adds, “The celebrations will begin with a 25 mool mantra jaap, followed by an offering of 5,000 modaks on September 14. The idol will be consecrated through a rudra abhishek after which devotees one can take a parikrama around Bappa. We are also bringing artistes such as12th Carnatic Music, Malladi Brothers, Malladi Sreeramprasad and Malladi Ravikumar from the South to recite traditional bhajans. But this isn’t all for the visitors at our pandal can also enjoy our special chana prasad, and a wholesome bhojan with plenty of modaks.”

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What: Ganpati Mahotsav 2026

Where: Shri Subha Siddhi Vinayaka Mandir, Pocket 4, Mayur Vihar Phase 1

When: September 14 to 25

Timing: 6.30am to midnight

Cultural fervour

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi at the Sri Varasiddhi Vinayak Mandir, one of the oldest Ganesha temples in Noida, will be celebrated over five days and will bring together traditional rituals, devotional music, and cultural performances. The celebrations have already begun, on Friday, with Sri Maha Ganapathy havan, special abhishek, Lalitha Sahasranamam recitation, maha deeparadhana and prasad distribution.

At the pandal, Ganesha will be adorned with a silver kavach, as devotional songs and cultural programmes continue over the five days. Amid these will be rituals including Rudra Homam, Mahanyasa Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam, Ganapathy Sahasranaamam and Vishnu Sahasranamam chanting. The cultural line-up will feature Bharatanatyam performance by students of Avartanam School of Dance and a flute concert by Skandhan Suresh. On Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganpati will be adorned with chandan alankar, and the festival will conclude on September 15 with a grand procession where the idol will be carried in a decorated chariot. Special pushpa alankar, nadaswaram, vidyarthi utsav and prasad distribution will be part of this procession.

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What: Ganesh Utsav 2026

Where: G Block, Sector 22, Noida

When: September 11 to 15

Timing: 7am to noon and 6pm to 9pm