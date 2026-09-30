‘Now beta, live your life, go to school, make friends, laugh, play, dream.’

A 10-year-old girl who was raped at the age of seven in 2023, wrote to the court asking it to keep the accused behind bars till he is old.

These words as part of Delhi judge’s message to 10-year-old rape survivor have left many emotional. When Additional Sessions Judge Rajani Ranga wrote her sentencing order to a 10-year-old girl — raped in 2023 — as part of the legal note, little did she know that it would spread wide and far to touch the hearts of many online as well as offline. Such was the impact of these words that the Delhi High Court directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to print the message and ensure it reaches the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) case survivor, along with ₹10.50 lakh in compensation to her family.

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Judge Ranga, of the Rohini court complex wrote the post script in a September 22 order, which is now the talk of town as it’s rare to see such an “encouragement” speech from a legal head. And on social media, the words “Beta, live your life”, have found a new sympathetic meaning.

Beta, live your life: Judge’s post-script in POCSO case order touches hearts

Beta, live your life: Judge’s post-script in POCSO case order touches hearts

What happened?

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{{^usCountry}} The incident dates back to July 23, 2023, when the child, then aged seven, was raped by Sumit Shakya. The trial court convicted him this May, sentencing him to life imprisonment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident dates back to July 23, 2023, when the child, then aged seven, was raped by Sumit Shakya. The trial court convicted him this May, sentencing him to life imprisonment. {{/usCountry}}

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Now, while hearing an appeal filed by the convict, the court not only dismissed the plea, after considering the evidences, but while sentencing the order in July this year the judge chose to depart from the usual legal jargon to address the child directly and even admired her courage in coming forward to first tell her mother what had happened as well as in accompanying her to the court.

Legal Experts Speak:

Anthony Raju, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, says: I would not describe the post itself as creating a legal precedent. But, it could become a significant reference point in a broader discussion about judicial conduct, institutional standards and the appropriate treatment of child survivors. If a competent court subsequently examines the issue and lays down a legal principle in a reasoned judgment, that decision could potentially have precedential significance, depending on the court and the principle actually laid down.

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Advocate Tripti R Shetty, says: The POCSO act itself is made in such a way that it supports the minor victims with a lot of care while ensuring they receive justice. So, personally I’m not in favour of such notes because there are some cases that are genuine and then there are some that are false. If a case turns out to be a false one, will the court be sending out personal notes to the sufferer (accused) as well?

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