Bhai Dooj Special | Suresh Raina and sister Renu reminisce: I knew all his secrets growing up

On the day his elder sister Renu Raina Taneja got married, former India cricketer Suresh Raina was playing a Ranji match; one that she says got him noticed by the selectors. Today, on Bhai Dooj, the brother-sister duo Suresh and Renu reminisce about why the festival means so much to them and how they celebrated it in their home in Ghaziabad.

Suresh Raina with his sister Renu Raina Taneja.

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Revealing the mischievous side of Suresh, a two-time World Cup winner and a former IPL cricketer, Renu still teases him about missing her wedding. “For me, Bhai Dooj is one of those occasions when I get to remind Sonu (she fondly calls Suresh) that no matter how big a star he becomes, he will always be my little brother,” she says, adding, “This festival isn’t just about a ritual; it’s about a bond that only grows stronger with time. Growing up, I always looked forward to applying tilak on his forehead and praying for his happiness and well-being. But, he would be more interested in the sweets and what was being prepared in the kitchen (laughs)!”

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Suresh remembers the same kitchen, and says, “Bhai Dooj celebrations have always been simple but full of love. Renu would put the tilak, and I would always look forward to our little celebration at home, and of course munching on the sweets. Life has got busier since but the emotion remains exactly the same even today. We try to make time for each other, and even when we cannot be together, a phone call brings back all those childhood memories,” adds the 39-year-old.

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{{^usCountry}} Going that extra mile for his sweet tooth is just one part of his playful side. Suresh recalls, “I was quite mischievous as a child, so I am sure Renu has plenty of stories she could embarrass me with! Whether it was getting into little trouble while playing or doing something I wasn’t supposed to, I always hoped she would be on my side.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Going that extra mile for his sweet tooth is just one part of his playful side. Suresh recalls, “I was quite mischievous as a child, so I am sure Renu has plenty of stories she could embarrass me with! Whether it was getting into little trouble while playing or doing something I wasn’t supposed to, I always hoped she would be on my side.” {{/usCountry}}

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Renu, on the other hand, adds, “He was always so full of energy and up to something or the other, but I could never really stay angry with him for long. And yes, I would cover for him sometimes but I also made sure to remind him that I knew all his secrets!”

Renu, who is four year elder, has always been much more than a sister to Suresh. “She has been a friend, a guide and someone I know I can always count on. She was there long before cricket became a big part of my identity. With Renu, I can just be Sonu, her brother,” shares Suresh, adding how that is the beauty of having a sister. “She might pull my leg all day, but she’ll also be the first person standing beside me when I need her. That is why the missed wedding still stings, fondly.

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“Sonu couldn’t attend (my wedding) and we missed him terribly that day,” recounts Renu, adding, “Even today, whenever we go through my wedding photographs, I always say, ‘We missed you so much that day!’ It’s an emotional memory for both of us, but also one that makes me incredibly proud of him.”

What the two wish, is simple. “My only prayer is that he always stays healthy, happy and at peace. No matter how successful he becomes, for me, he will always be my little brother. I will always be cheering for him,” says Renu and Suresh echoes: “My only wish for Renu is that she stays healthy, happy and surrounded by love. No matter how old we get, she’ll always be my sister, and I’ll always want the very best for her.”