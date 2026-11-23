The great Indian wedding is back, and it keeps getting bigger! If Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) estimates are anything to go by, around 52 lakh weddings between November 21 and December 15, 2026, are expected to generate business worth ₹7.5 lakh crore.

Temple inspired mandaps, dancing robots and double decker baraat on wheels are trending in this wedding season (Photos: Instagram and X) more less

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Several weddings are moving beyond standard floral arches and DJ set-ups, making their shaadi a spectacle to remember. From mythological stagecraft to double-decker DJ on wheels, here are some of the trends making waves.

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Temple and mythology-inspired mandaps

{{^usCountry}} Couples are increasingly asking for backdrops of classical temple architecture and motifs of idols, turning venues into an immersive, Instagrammable spectacle. “Temples are trending at wedding functions this season. We fabricated Madurai’s Meenakshi Temple, and the wedding too was set according to the theme. It cost around ₹17-20 lakh, but along with luxury and unique elements,” says Atul Singh of Delhi-based White Flash Entertainment, which he runs with his Saksham Dhall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Couples are increasingly asking for backdrops of classical temple architecture and motifs of idols, turning venues into an immersive, Instagrammable spectacle. “Temples are trending at wedding functions this season. We fabricated Madurai’s Meenakshi Temple, and the wedding too was set according to the theme. It cost around ₹17-20 lakh, but along with luxury and unique elements,” says Atul Singh of Delhi-based White Flash Entertainment, which he runs with his Saksham Dhall. {{/usCountry}}

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Shiv-Parvati Vivah inspired mandap

Delhi-based advocate Nidhi Dhull, who attended a Shiv-Parvati vivaah themed wedding on Saturday, says, “The venue had a huge Shivling structure with the mandap inside it. Throughout the venue, there were elements like Nandi, the Shiv damru and dance motifs.”

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Dancing robots at a wedding

Dancing robots

Want to give a high-tech touch to your pre-wedding event? An Instagram Reel shared by wedding photography company The Creative Eye on Saturday shows robots dancing while welcoming Maharaja Gaj Singh Ji, Maharaja of Jodhpur. “It’s now more about experiential weddings,” says Singh, who says last year, they organised a fashion show where the bride came as a showstopper!

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Double decker baraat set-up

From dhols to double-decker DJ on wheels

The band, baaja, baraat experience has got a whole new makeover. Groom entries have evolved into full-blown street parade, featuring open-top double-decker party buses loaded with live brass bands, dhol players or even a DJ.

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Mahendra Singh, who runs a Rajouri Garden band outfit, tells us, “Trend bilkul badal gaya hai. LED-lit brass instruments, LED lights and live dhol ke saath compact DJ trolley sabse zyada chal raha hai.”

Theatrical food labs and mixology shows

Even the catering has gone full drama. Instead of static chafing dishes, guests are greeted by live liquid-nitrogen chaat stations, levitating dessert platters, rotating sushi-and-chaat conveyor belts, and bartenders crafting smoke-bubble cocktails with the couple’s portraits printed directly onto the foam.

Jugal Sachdeva, President of the Oudh Catering Association and owner of Crazy Balls in Lucknow, notes that the rush began months ago: “We are fully booked for the season. In fact, we closed bookings back in August."