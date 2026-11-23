#StepUp What: Kathak Katha New Delhi, India- Nov 21, 2026: People visit at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, India on Saturday, November 21, 2026. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times) more

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, , 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: November 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: ₹199 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged What: 75th Anniversary of the Hungarian State Folk Ensemble - Performances Ft. Hungarian State Folk Ensemble and Indian Musical Ensemble

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk What: At the Feet of the Guru by Primila Puri

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall What: K G Subramanyan: A Language of My Own (Director: Laurent Bregeat)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: November 23

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Vision Board

Where: Third Wave Coffee, Unit No GF-22/23, ABC/24, Peach Tree Road, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: November 23

Timing: 3.01pm

Entry: ₹799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Late Night Comedy at Foyer Ft. Kaustubh Aggarwal, Aashish Solanki, Kushagra Srivastava & Rohit Singh

Where: The Laughter Foyer, 27-30, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: November 23

Timing: 9.30pm & 11pm

Entry: ₹249 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

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