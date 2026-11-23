#StepUp
What: Kathak Katha
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, , 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: November 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹199 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: 75th Anniversary of the Hungarian State Folk Ensemble - Performances Ft. Hungarian State Folk Ensemble and Indian Musical Ensemble
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: At the Feet of the Guru by Primila Puri
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: K G Subramanyan: A Language of My Own (Director: Laurent Bregeat)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: November 23
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Vision Board
Where: Third Wave Coffee, Unit No GF-22/23, ABC/24, Peach Tree Road, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: November 23
Timing: 3.01pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Late Night Comedy at Foyer Ft. Kaustubh Aggarwal, Aashish Solanki, Kushagra Srivastava & Rohit Singh
Where: The Laughter Foyer, 27-30, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: November 23
Timing: 9.30pm & 11pm
Entry: ₹249 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)
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