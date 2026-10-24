The new big fat Indian wedding: Why couples are spending less on extravagant decor and more on personalised guest experiences in 2026

Weddings have traditionally been associated with grand celebrations, elaborate décor and larger-than-life experiences. However, changing preferences are prompting couples to rethink how they allocate their wedding budgets. Rather than trying to outdo other celebrations, many are focusing on what genuinely adds value to their special day, from thoughtful hospitality and personalised details to memorable food experiences. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nikita Dubey, wedding planner and Founder of Shubhtithi Weddings, shares how couples are becoming more intentional with their wedding budgets, cutting back on extravagant elements and prioritising personalised experiences for their guests. (Also read: Step inside badminton star PV Sindhu’s Bengaluru home featuring beautifully framed wedding photos, Mahabharata artwork and elegant interiors ) “The biggest change I’ve seen in couples over the last couple of years is how intentional they’ve become with money. Earlier, the brief was often, ‘Make it bigger than the last wedding we attended.’ Today, couples sit down with us and ask a much better question: where will this money actually make a difference?” says Nikita. Where couples are cutting back While décor remains an important part of wedding planning, couples are increasingly looking for designs that feel elegant, personal and meaningful rather than excessively grand. “Couples still want their wedding to look beautiful and feel like their own, but they no longer want it to look like a stage show. One big shift is that they are happy to reuse existing structures and have them redesigned for their wedding instead of fabricating a brand-new piece that gets used for one evening. With the right styling, guests never know the difference, and the savings can be significant,” Nikita explains.

Rather than trying to make weddings bigger, couples are focusing their budgets on what matters most to them and their guests. (Pexels )

Another expense some couples are reconsidering is hiring professional backup dancers for sangeet performances. “Couples would much rather have their friends and family on stage, a little imperfect but genuinely theirs. It makes the performance more heartfelt and gives everyone a chance to be part of the celebration, rather than making it feel like a professionally staged show,” she says. “Instead of hosting the welcome event at the hotel where everyone is staying, couples are moving it to a local venue. It gives guests a taste of the local culture, food and character of the destination, while also helping save significantly on five-star venue and catering costs,” Nikita notes. Where couples are happy to spend more “That one extra cost to move from a standard buffet to a sit-down dinner is something couples see as completely worth it. Guests are served with care, conversations flow, and the evening feels far more personal,” says Nikita. As destination weddings bring together families travelling from different cities, childcare services are becoming a thoughtful hospitality consideration. “This is a small line item with a big impact. Guests travelling with babies and young children can finally relax and enjoy the celebration, knowing their little ones are looked after. It is a simple gesture, but it can make the overall experience much more comfortable for families,” she explains.

Couples are moving away from extravagant wedding productions and focusing spending on what matters most. (Unsplash)