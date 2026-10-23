Altitude sickness and hearing: How travelling to mountains can affect your ears and ways to keep them comfortable

If you’ve ever driven up a winding mountain road, ridden a cable car or stepped off a flight, you know the feeling. Your ears suddenly feel full, the world sounds muffled, and then, with a small pop, everything snaps back to normal. It's a common experience, and for most people it's nothing to worry about. Also Read | Understanding swimmer's ear: How to protect your ears from infection after swimming and symptoms to watch out for Still, it's a fair question: can travelling to high altitudes actually affect your hearing? In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Punam Kumari, head audiologist at Centre for Hearing, says, “It can, usually in small and temporary ways. Understanding why can help you travel more comfortably.” Why altitude affects your ears As you climb, the air thins and the outside pressure drops. The air trapped in your middle ear is now at a higher pressure than the air outside, so it nudges your eardrum outward. If the Eustachian tube doesn't open quickly enough to release that pressure, you get that familiar feeling of fullness. Coming back down works the other way around. Outside pressure rises, and the eardrum can be pulled inward. This is often the harder direction for the tube to correct. Dr Kumari explains, “When the eardrum can't move freely because of this pressure difference, it vibrates less easily, which is why sounds can seem dull or distant for a while. In these ordinary cases, your ear isn't damaged. It's simply waiting for the pressure to even out.”

Changes in pressure at higher altitudes can lead to ear discomfort. (Pexel)

What most people experience Most travellers experience one or more of the following: ● A feeling of blockage or fullness in one or both ears. ● Muffled or reduced hearing for a short time. ● Crackling, popping or clicking when swallowing. ● Mild discomfort or a dull ache. ● Sometimes a soft ringing, known as tinnitus. These sensations usually fade within a few minutes to a few hours, once the pressure settles. Children often feel it more strongly. Their Eustachian tubes are shorter, narrower and more horizontal, which makes them slower to open. A cold or allergy can make it worse The Eustachian tube works best when it's clear. If you have a cold, a blocked nose, sinus trouble or an allergy flare-up, the lining of the tube can swell and stop it from opening properly. Pressure can then stay trapped for much longer, and the discomfort can be sharper. The audiologist notes, “This is often called ear barotrauma, which simply means pressure-related irritation or injury to the ear. Mild cases clear up on their own. More severe ones can cause pain and a feeling of fluid behind the eardrum, and, rarely, a small tear in the eardrum.” Altitude sickness and the inner ear At very high elevations, usually above about 2,500 metres, your body gets less oxygen, and some people develop acute mountain sickness. The typical signs are headache, dizziness, nausea and tiredness. According to Dr Kumari, a small number of people also notice ringing in the ears or changes in balance, because the inner ear is sensitive to shifts in oxygen and blood flow. “Sudden hearing loss at altitude is uncommon, but it should never be ignored. The same goes for severe dizziness, a spinning sensation or strong ear pain. These deserve proper medical attention rather than a wait-and-see approach,” she emphasises.

A cold or allergy flare-ups can lead to more intense discomfort in your ears. (Pexel)