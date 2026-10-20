Understanding swimmer's ear: How to protect your ears from infection after swimming and symptoms to watch out for

Stepping out of the pool only to find one ear feeling blocked can be uncomfortable, especially when your hearing seems muffled. While swimming is generally safe for your ears, water trapped in the outer ear canal can cause temporary discomfort and, in some cases, lead to irritation or an infection.

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What is swimmer’s ear? In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Punam Kumari, head audiologist at Centre for Hearing, explains, “Swimmer’s ear, medically known as otitis externa, is inflammation or infection of the outer ear canal – the passage that runs from the outside of the ear to the eardrum. Earwax helps protect the canal by providing a natural barrier against moisture and germs.”

Repeated or prolonged exposure to water can soften the skin lining the ear canal and disturb its natural protective barrier. This can create conditions in which bacteria, and sometimes fungi, can grow. Moisture is not the only risk factor: scratching the canal, inserting cotton buds, or using objects to remove earwax can also increase the risk.

“Many people think that swimmer’s ear only affects swimmers, but that is not the case. Anyone whose ears remain damp for long periods may be at risk. Humid weather, long showers and heavy sweating can also contribute. Keeping the outer ear dry and avoiding irritation of the ear canal are helpful steps,” highlights the audiologist.