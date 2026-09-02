The internet says earphones cause earwax build-up. Here’s what ENT expert says about this health claim

We often come across reels and videos on the internet that claim wearing earphones for too long or everyday causes earwax build-up and several other health issues . But how can something inserted from outside lead to inner build-up? Let’s hear from the experts.

In this edition of the HT Lifestyle series, ‘Internet vs Reality,’ we’re looking at a health claim that says: wearing earphones can cause earwax build-up. Is that really true? We spoke to Dr Ajay Jain, senior consultant, ENT, Yashoda Medicity, and Prem Ranjan, audiologist and director, MED-EL India Private Ltd, to separate fact from fiction.

Can earphones really lead to earwax build-up? “The internet isn't wrong exactly, just imprecise about the mechanism. Earphones don't make ears produce more wax; cerumen production has nothing to do with what's sitting in the canal,” highlighted Prem Ranjan.

What earphones actually do is block wax from doing what it's supposed to do naturally: migrate outward on its own, nudged along by jaw movement from talking, chewing, and yawning. One of the functions of this mechanism is to keep the ear canal clean of any debris or foreign particle build up.

What do earphones actually do? According to Dr Ajay Jain, earwax is a natural protective agent, and the body has a system that allows it to be pushed out of the ear. However, the excessive use of earphones may interfere with the function of the system. This is because earphones stay in the ear canal and force the earwax deeper inside, making it more difficult for it to get out.

“A bud sitting in the canal for hours interrupts that path and can push wax further in rather than letting it work its way out. Add the warm, humid environment that builds up during long listening sessions, especially with tightly sealed in-ear designs, and trapped wax gets ideal conditions to harden and accumulate instead of clearing on schedule,” explained Prem Ranjan. Impacted and hardened wax may also result in a mild to moderate degree of hearing loss, which means a reduced level of hearing sensitivity.