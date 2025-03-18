Menu Explore
Celebrating empowered women

BySanchita Kalra
Mar 18, 2025 05:36 PM IST

Emphasising the power of empowerment, Sethi called for continued efforts to foster inclusivity and equity in society

Secretary of the Indian Council for UN relations, Leher Sethi recently held a panel discussion and an award ceremony in the Capital to felicitate women achievers for their contribution in their respective domains.

Harish Rawat and Leher Sethi
Harish Rawat and Leher Sethi

“Empowered women empower societies,” said Sethi as she addressed those in attendance.

She added, “We should consistently work to encourage a positive change for a more inclusive and equitable environment.”

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat was the chief guest of the evening.

