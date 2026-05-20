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Celebs, football legends and fans erupt in celebration as Arsenal win Premier League after 22 years

From Bollywood star Ranveer Singh to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, celebs and fans across the world celebrated online as the Gunners ended their 22-year Premier League wait.

Published on: May 20, 2026 10:30 pm IST
By Karan Sethi, New Delhi
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Football fans, celebrities and supporters flooded social media with celebrations after Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years on Tuesday, following Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth. City needed a win to cut Arsenal’s lead to two points and take the title race to the final day of the season, but the result handed the Gunners an unassailable lead at the top of the table, sparking emotional celebrations outside the Emirates Stadium and across social media.

Arsenal has won the Premier League following Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday. (Photo: Instagram)

Among the many celebrating online was longtime Arsenal supporter Ranveer Singh, who shared an emotional Instagram Story reading, “22 Years!! We kept believing...” The celebrations quickly spread far beyond football circles, with fans, broadcasters and public figures joining in after Arsenal finally ended a title drought stretching back to the legendary “Invincibles” season of 2003-04.

Former Arsenal players and club legends were among the loudest voices online. Club icon Thierry Henry posted a celebratory champions graphic on Instagram, while former manager Arsène Wenger congratulated the squad in a video shared by the club, saying, “You did it. Champions go on when others stop.” Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown called it “a beautiful moment,” while club legend Ian Wright was seen celebrating with fans outside the Emirates deep into the night.

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Celebs, football legends and fans erupt in celebration as Arsenal win Premier League after 22 years
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Celebs, football legends and fans erupt in celebration as Arsenal win Premier League after 22 years
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