...
...
Next Story

Certificate row hits DU ECA admissions

DU’s ECA admission process has come under scrutiny after an aspirant took to social media to allege that all of the certificates uploaded by her were not considered during verification.

Published on: Jul 21, 2026 09:23 AM IST
By Karan Sethi, New Delhi
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Delhi University’s Extra-Curricular Activities admission process has come under scrutiny after aspirant Anshika Thakkar alleged that all the certificates uploaded by her were not considered during verification. Her social media post has crossed 1.4 lakh views and prompted other applicants to share similar concerns.

Aspirant Anshika Thakkar’s viral post alleging gaps in DU’s ECA certificate verification has crossed 1.4 lakh views. (AI photo: for representational purpose only)
Aspirant Anshika Thakkar’s viral post alleging gaps in DU’s ECA certificate verification has crossed 1.4 lakh views. (AI photo: for representational purpose only)

Thakkar, who applied under Indian Classical Dance and Theatre, said she uploaded five certificates in each category but was told only four were available during verification. She claimed this cost her four marks. A certificate from a global-level theatre competition was also rejected because the event had been held virtually.

“I was awarded only 7/15 marks, whereas I could have received six marks more based on my achievements. I’m only asking for a fair evaluation based on the documents I actually submitted,” she said.

Another aspirant, Pallavi, shared a similar experience. “The portal showed only three certificates, though I had uploaded five. They were supposed to consider the best three, but the rushed verification did not properly assess them,” she said.

It added, “International-level participation is considered only if the candidate took part in a recognised event after a national selection process or was sponsored by a reputed agency.”

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
admission process
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Certificate row hits DU ECA admissions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe