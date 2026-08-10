Cricket, camaraderie, and celebration in the Capital

Former India captain and commentator Anjum Chopra hosted a chic gathering on Saturday in New Delhi to celebrate her induction into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Sangeeta Jaitley and former India captain and commentator Anjum Chopra (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The intimate affair drew prominent names across sports, media, and politics, including Sangeeta Jaitley, Rajat Sharma, Swati Maliwal, Neelam Pratap Rudy, and Dr Narottam Puri.

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Expressing her gratitude, Anjum shared: “Every chapter of my journey has been shaped by the encouragement, friendship and support of people like you. This honour is a reflection of everyone who has believed in me and stood by me throughout my journey. I am deeply grateful for the love, trust and encouragement I have received over the years, and it was truly special to celebrate this milestone with those who have been an integral part of my life and career.”

The celebration wrapped up with shared memories, warm conversations, and a dinner to mark the milestone.