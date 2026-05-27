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CUET almost done, DU seniors step in to guide new aspirants

The DU admission processes can be difficult to navigate, 25 current students from across colleges and departments have pulled together a team and started CUET Decoded, a free, peer-run initiative aimed specifically at aspirants who feel like they are solving a puzzle without the box.

Published on: May 27, 2026 03:50 pm IST
By Karan Sethi
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For thousands of Delhi University aspirants who just appeared for the CUET exam, the immediate relief of finishing is giving way to a new, more complex questionnaire: What next? Which college? Which course? Which campus - north or south? And what is a CSAS preference sheet?

CUET almost done, DU seniors step in to guide new aspirants

The admission processes can be difficult to navigate. Private counsellors are charging packages running anywhere from a few thousand to well over ten thousand rupees for what often turns out to be a handful of sessions and a PDF. some current students of the varsity watched this all play out last year and have pulled together a team of 25 current DU students from across colleges and departments and started CUET Decoded, a free, peer-run initiative aimed specifically at aspirants who feel like they are solving a puzzle without the box.

Digvijay Singh Sulekh, a core member shares “The problem is that most students only start thinking about this after results are out. By then they are panicking. The planning has to start now, while there is still time to be rational about it,”

That kind of conversation is exactly what Priya Chandrakar, an aspirant from Raipur, was looking for and could not find anywhere. She came to CUET Decoded after spending days on forums that gave her more contradictory advice than clarity.

“I do not know Delhi at all. I had no idea which colleges are in which part of the city, what the areas around them are like, whether they are safe to live near. Getting that from a student who actually studies there is completely different from reading a list online. I even got guidance on metro routes and accommodation options near the colleges I am considering. These feel like small things but they are the things that actually affect your daily life on campus.”

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / CUET almost done, DU seniors step in to guide new aspirants
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